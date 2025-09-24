‘Ukraine can WIN back all its territory,’ Trump says after UN meeting with Zelensky, urges EU and NATO support

resident Donald Trump said on Tuesday (September 23) that Ukraine has the potential to reclaim all territory lost to Russia, marking a significant shift from his previous calls for Kyiv to make concessions. The comments came following a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

Trump, in a social media post after the meeting, stated: “I think Ukraine, with the support of the European Union, is in a position to fight and WIN all of Ukraine back in its original form. With time, patience, and the financial support of Europe and, in particular, NATO, the original Borders from where this War started, is very much an option.”

Zelensky has urged continued American pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin.

However, Trump’s post did not mention new US sanctions, tariffs, or direct arms sales, instead suggesting NATO members would continue purchasing US weapons for transfer to Ukraine.

Zelensky and Trump meet at the UN During the meeting, Trump praised Ukraine’s resilience: “We have great respect for the fight that Ukraine is putting up.”

Zelensky responded positively, saying: “We will speak of how to finish the war and security guarantees. Thank you for your personal efforts to stop this war.”

The two presidents, whose past encounters were marked by tension, exchanged warm greetings. Zelensky sought additional support for defending Ukraine against Russia’s missile, drone, and bomb attacks.

Trump criticises Russian leadership Speaking to the UN General Assembly, Trump criticized Moscow’s conduct in Ukraine: “Russia has been fighting aimlessly for three and a half years a War that should have taken a Real Military Power less than a week to win. This is not distinguishing Russia. In fact, it is very much making them look like ‘a paper tiger.’”

He described the conflict as what he called a “quick little skirmish” that escalated due to poor leadership, warning of the ongoing loss of life on both sides.

Push for sanctions and energy measures Trump reiterated his calls for Europe to stop importing Russian oil, saying: “A very strong round of powerful tariffs would stop the bloodshed, I believe, very quickly.”

Earlier, he held talks with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who confirmed that the EU would impose further sanctions and reduce Russian energy imports. NATO allies are set to consult formally after Estonia reported unauthorized Russian fighter jets entering its airspace last week.

Ongoing conflict and civilian toll The war, now in its fourth year, continues to inflict heavy civilian casualties. Russian strikes continued overnight, with five glide bombs hitting Zaporizhzhia and ballistic missiles striking Tatarbunary, resulting in multiple civilian deaths. Ukraine intercepted 103 drones and three missiles overnight, but 12 drones and three missiles still reached targets.