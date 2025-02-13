Ukraine should abandon its plans to reclaim lost territory from Russia, says US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth stated on Wednesday (February 12) that Ukraine’s bid for NATO membership was not a viable outcome in negotiations to end the war. He also suggested that Kyiv should reconsider its goal of reclaiming all Russian-occupied territories and instead focus on securing a peace settlement backed by international forces.

“The United States does not believe that NATO membership for Ukraine is a realistic outcome of a negotiated settlement,” Hegseth said during a NATO meeting aimed at securing more military aid for Ukraine.

Hegseth's remarks marked a stark departure from previous US policy and aligned closely with Russia’s position, which demands Ukraine renounce its NATO ambitions and withdraw from regions annexed by Moscow in 2022.

Trump and Putin agree to begin peace talks Shortly after Hegseth’s statement, President Donald Trump revealed on Truth Social that he had spoken with Russian President Vladimir Putin and that both leaders had agreed to start peace negotiations.

“We talked about the strengths of our respective Nations, and the great benefit that we will someday have in working together. But first, as we both agreed, we want to stop the millions of deaths taking place in the war,” Trump stated.

He added that US and Russian teams would begin negotiations immediately and that he would be calling Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to inform him of the conversation.

No US troops in future security agreement Hegseth also made it clear that while a security guarantee for Ukraine should be established, it would be enforced by European and other international troops—not by the United States.

“To be clear, as part of any security guarantee, there will not be US troops deployed to Ukraine,” he emphasised. He further insisted that NATO should not be involved in any future peacekeeping mission, as it could trigger Article 5 obligations requiring allied nations to defend those forces in case of conflict.

Europe must shoulder the burden The defense secretary also called for Europe to take on the majority of Ukraine’s military and financial support moving forward.

“Europe must provide the overwhelming share of future lethal and nonlethal aid to Ukraine,” Hegseth asserted, signaling a shift in Washington’s approach to burden-sharing. Currently, the US and Europe each contribute around 30% of Ukraine’s defense needs, with the remainder produced domestically by Ukraine.

“I had a meaningful conversation with President Trump about opportunities to achieve peace,” Zelenskyy wrote on X. “Together with the US, we are charting our next steps to stop Russian aggression and ensure a lasting, reliable peace. As President Trump said, ‘Let’s get it done.’”

Implications for Ukraine and the Munich Security conference Hegseth’s comments and Trump’s push for negotiations are expected to complicate discussions at the upcoming Munich Security Conference, where US Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio are set to meet with Zelenskyy and other officials.