As the United States continues to get Russian President Vladimir Putin to the negotiating table to end war in Ukraine, Putin's special envoy Kirill Dmitriev announced that the war in European country will end within a year from now. Kirill Dmitriev spoke at an investment conference in Saudi Arabia after speaking with officials from the United States.

His visit followed an announcement that a summit between Trump and Putin had been postponed. Dmitriev said, “We are sure that we are on the road to peace and as peacemakers we need to make it happen.”

Asked whether peace in Ukraine was possible within one year, Dmitriev said, “I believe so.”

While visiting the United States, Dmitriev said Moscow and Washington were nearing a “diplomatic solution” to the Ukraine war. He also highlighted growing cooperation between Russia, the US, and Saudi Arabia – the world’s top resource-rich nations – saying it could help make the world more secure

“People are right now focused on the regional conflict that exists around Russia but we do not want it to escalate into a bigger conflict. And for that we have to do better than we have been doing, not worse,” Dmitriev said.

