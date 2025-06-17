UK-US trade deal is ‘done’, but tariffs on steel imports could take longer to finalise

The UK-US trade deal has been signed and is "decided and is “done”, US President Donald Trump said as he met with UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer at the G7 summit on Monday. "It's a fair deal for both — going to produce a lot

UK PM Keir Starmer said the completed deal “implements on car tariffs and aerospace”. He described the “important” agreement as a “sign of strength” between Britain and America.

However, as the two leaders met at the G7 summit in Kananaskis, Alberta, there was a signal from the President that agreement about tariffs on British steel exports to the US could take longer to finalise.

“We’re gonna let you have that information in little while,” he was qupted by PA media as saying when asked by reporters about steel tariffs.

In recent months, the UK has held a series of engagements aimed at securing a reduction in the tariffs Trump imposed on Britain and the rest of the world on April 2.

The UK-US trade deal Along with 10% tariffs on all British goods, Trump imposed 25% levies on cars and steel.

He later increased the tariff on steel to 50%, but gave the UK a reprieve, keeping its rate at 25% until at least July 9.

Under the broad terms of last month’s agreement, the US is set to implement quotas that will effectively eliminate the tariff on British steel and reduce the tariff on UK vehicles to 10%.

Sir Keir signalled to reporters that the car and aerospace elements of the deal had been finalised.

"The deal includes billions of dollars of increased market access for American exports, especially for beef, ethanol, and certain other American agricultural exports," part of the agreement read.

"In addition, the United Kingdom will reduce or eliminate numerous non-tariff barriers that unfairly discriminate against American products, hurt the United States' manufacturing base, and threaten the national security of the United States," it added.

The agreement further stateg that imports of aluminum articles or derivative aluminum articles that are products of the United Kingdom in excess of the tariff-rate quota established by the Secretary shall remain subject to the duties set forth in Proclamation 9704, as amended.