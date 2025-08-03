Ultra-processed foods linked to higher lung cancer risk, study finds—Here’s what you need to know

A new study finds that high consumption of ultra-processed foods (UPFs) is associated with a 41% increased risk of lung cancer, including both NSCLC and SCLC subtypes. The large-scale analysis of over 101,000 US adults over 12 years showed the link was independent of smoking and overall diet quality.

The new study published in Thorax reveals that high consumption of ultra-processed foods (UPF) is linked to a significantly increased risk of lung cancer — including both non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and small cell lung cancer (SCLC) subtypes. This association was found to be independent of other risk factors, such as smoking status and overall diet quality.

What are Ultra-Processed Foods? UPFs are industrial formulations made predominantly from substances extracted from foods or synthesized chemically, containing additives, preservatives, and flavor enhancers, with minimal or no intact whole foods. Their widespread consumption, particularly in Western diets—where over half of the daily caloric intake comprises UPFs—raises concerns about their long-term health impacts.

Key findings of the study The research, which analysed data from over 101,000 adults over a mean follow-up period of 12.2 years, revealed the following statistics:

There were a total of 1,706 new cases of lung cancer identified during the study period.

Individuals in the highest quarter for UPF consumption had a 41% higher risk of developing lung cancer compared to those in the lowest quarter. This finding was statistically significant and held true even after adjusting for a wide range of variables.