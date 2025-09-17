UN commission of inquiry accuses Israel of genocide in Gaza, calls for global action

A United Nations-backed team of independent experts has accused Israel of committing genocide in Gaza, urging the international community to halt the atrocities and hold those responsible accountable.

“The Commission finds that Israel is responsible for the commission of genocide in Gaza,” said Navi Pillay, chair of the three-member Commission of Inquiry. “It is clear that there is an intent to destroy the Palestinians in Gaza through acts that meet the criteria set forth in the Genocide Convention.”

The commission said Israel has committed four out of the five genocidal acts defined under the 1948 Genocide Convention, including killing members of a group, causing serious bodily or mental harm, preventing births, and inflicting conditions calculated to bring about physical destruction.

Israeli leadership named The panel placed responsibility on Israel’s top leadership. Pillay said, “Responsibility for the atrocity crimes lies with Israeli authorities at the highest echelons.”

The report concluded that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Isaac Herzog, and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant had incited genocidal acts.

Chris Sidoti, another commission member, accused the government of manipulating national trauma from the October 7, 2023 Hamas attacks. “The trauma and their suffering has been ruthlessly manipulated by Netanyahu and his cronies for the last two years — and it’s time that it stopped. And it’s time that those who are responsible for this were held accountable,” he said.

Israel rejects accusations Israel rejected the findings, dismissing the report as biased and antisemitic. The Foreign Ministry said Tuesday: “Three individuals serving as Hamas proxies, notorious for their openly antisemitic positions — and whose horrific statements about Jews have been condemned worldwide — released today another fake ‘report’ about Gaza. Israel categorically rejects this distorted and false report.”

Genocide allegations carry special weight in Israel, where the Holocaust remains central to national identity. Officials described the accusations as a modern “blood libel.”

Call for international action The commission urged governments worldwide to halt arms sales to Israel and prevent any actions that could contribute to genocide in Gaza.

Pillay warned: “The international community cannot stay silent on the genocidal campaign launched by Israel against the Palestinian people in Gaza. When clear signs and evidence of genocide emerge, the absence of action to stop it amounts to complicity.”

Global legal context The report comes as the International Court of Justice continues to hear South Africa’s genocide case against Israel. Several countries, including Spain, Mexico, and Libya, have sought to join the case.

While the UN Human Rights Council itself lacks enforcement powers, its findings could provide evidence for international prosecutors.