UN launches investigation after Trump claims escalator, teleprompter & sound system failures during UN General Assembly

The United Nations has launched a “thorough investigation” into technical mishaps during President Donald Trump’s visit to its General Assembly headquarters, following his claims of a “triple sabotage.”

Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, told reporters on Wednesday: “The Secretary-General informed the US Permanent Mission that he had already ordered a thorough investigation, and he conveyed that the UN is ready to cooperate in full transparency with relevant US authorities on this matter to determine what caused the incidents referred to by the United States.”

Dujarric added that the escalator may have stopped when a videographer from the US delegation accidentally tripped a switch while filming ahead of Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.

Trump alleges ‘triple sabotage’ Trump accused the UN of deliberately interfering with his visit, citing a stalled escalator, a malfunctioning teleprompter, and a faulty public address system.

“This wasn’t a coincidence, this was triple sabotage at the UN. They ought to be ashamed of themselves,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “I demand an immediate investigation.”

Footage showed the 79-year-old president and Melania stepping onto an escalator on Tuesday that abruptly stopped, forcing them to walk up manually. During his speech, Trump also noted his teleprompter was not working.

Teleprompter and public address system issues The UN clarified that the teleprompter was operated by the White House, gently disputing Trump’s claim that it had been sabotaged.

Trump also alleged the public address system had been “rigged so that his hour-long speech could not be heard.” UN officials have not confirmed details regarding the PA system.

US response Trump said the US Secret Service was conducting its own investigation into the events, describing the series of technical failures as “very sinister.”