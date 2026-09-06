‘Unacceptable’: Trump targets Canada’s ‘dollar imbalance’ with US in fresh escalation of tensions

US President Donald Trump has criticised what he described as an “unacceptable” imbalance involving the Canadian dollar and the United States, saying the situation has persisted for years but would no longer be tolerated.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote: “Canada’s (currency) Dollar imbalance with the U.S. is unacceptable. It has been that way for years - but no longer!”

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Trump did not provide further details in the post about what he meant by the “currency dollar imbalance” or outline any immediate policy measures.

The comments come amid continued tensions between Washington and Ottawa over trade tariffs. Trump has repeatedly raised concerns about the US trade relationship with Canada and has pushed for measures aimed at reducing what he considers unfair economic arrangements.

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The Canadian dollar is closely tied to the US economy because the United States is Canada’s largest trading partner. Movements in the Canadian currency can be influenced by interest-rate differences, commodity prices, trade flows and economic expectations in both countries.

This is a developing story