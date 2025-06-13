Unbelievable! For free flights, man pretended to be flight attendant, flew across US over 120 times

A 35-year-old man from the United States has been found guilty of fraud after pretending to be a flight attendant for six years, allowing him to take over 120 free flights across major airlines.

The man, identified as Tiron Alexander, was convicted by a federal jury for wire fraud and illegally entering secure airport areas under false pretences, according to a report by USA Today.

Between 2018 and 2024, Alexander accessed flight crew booking systems to claim free travel benefits meant for airline staff. This type of non-revenue travel is a common industry perk for flight attendants and pilots.

Although Alexander began working for an airline in November 2015, he was never employed as a flight attendant or pilot. Court documents revealed he used 30 different badge numbers and false employment dates to impersonate crew members and secure free travel on several US carriers, including American Airlines, Spirit Airlines, Delta, United Airlines, and Southwest Airlines.

“The evidence at trial also showed that Alexander posed as a flight attendant on three other airline carriers. Ultimately, Alexander booked more than 120 free flights by falsely claiming to be a flight attendant,” the US attorney’s office was quoted as saying by USA Today.

On one airline alone, he boarded 34 flights by impersonating a crew member.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) responded to the verdict, saying:

“While Alexander was able to board flights by fraudulently obtaining a boarding pass, he underwent all applicable TSA security procedures, including ID verification and physical screening, and did not pose a threat to other airline passengers.”

“TSA remains dedicated to the security of the flying public and will continue to support the prosecution of those who break air travel laws.”

