‘Unconscious, leaned onto cord’: What is the ‘Blackout’ social media challenge that claimed one life in Texas?

Two Texas parents are mourning the loss of their nine-year-old daughter, JackLynn, who passed away after taking part in a dangerous social media trend. Curtis and Wendi Blackwell’s daughter, JackLynn, died on February 3 after attempting “blackout” or “choking” challenge, which involves holding one’s breath until passing out due to lack of oxygen.

“It's not a joke, it's not a game, it's life and death," Curtis said, warning parents about the dangers of the “blackout” challenge and social media use, reported CBS News.

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What is the blackout challenge? The blackout challenge involves choking oneself, which deprives the brain of oxygen and can result in brain damage or death.

In 2022, a report by The Independent mentioned that at least 20 deaths had been linked to the challenge within 18 months, with 15 of the victims being 12 or younger.

Curtis told CBS News that most of the children participating are between 9 and 14 years old. “Their brains aren't fully developed, and they are very easily influenced," the outlet quoted him as saying.

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The 9-year-old reportedly loved challenges, especially the ones she found on social media.

How JackLynn was found dead Curtis Blackwell recalled that his daughter had gone out to play in the yard as she usually did, but the unusual silence soon raised concern. When he went to check on her, he spotted her near the carport and initially thought she was bending over while playing — something she often did in that area. It quickly became clear, however, that something was wrong.

JackLynn was found with a cord wrapped around her neck.

Curtis found her unconscious and immediately tried to help, removing the cord and performing CPR until emergency responders arrived.

"I found her unconscious, she was leaned into the cord," Curtis Blackwell said. “I tried to do everything I could to save her. I got her off the cord. I tried to give her CPR until the first responders got there. It was the most terrifying, shocking thing I've ever seen. It was horrible to see my daughter in such a vulnerable state because of something so senseless,” he said as per CBS News.

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Lawsuit against TikTok over blackout challenge In 2025, parents of four British teenagers filed a lawsuit in the US against TikTok over the deaths of their children, alleging that their deaths occurred because of the blackout challenge.