UNCW shooter scare puts campus on lockdown after unconfirmed gunman report

The University of North Carolina Wilmington (UNCW) was placed on full lockdown Thursday evening after unconfirmed reports emerged of a person with a gun on campus.

University police issued an urgent shelter-in-place order at approximately 7:30 pm., urging students, staff, and visitors to stay indoors and secure all windows and doors until further notice.

“UPD is taking these claims seriously and is investigating,” the UNCW Police Department (UPD) stated in an official alert sent through the university’s emergency notification system.

UNCW Shooter scare: Heavy police presence as investigation continues Multiple law enforcement agencies were seen responding to the campus, with WECT news crews reporting a significant police presence, including marked and unmarked vehicles patrolling the area.

When reached by phone shortly after the initial alert, a UPD officer confirmed that a lockdown was in effect but declined to provide additional details, citing the ongoing investigation.

As of late Thursday night, there was no official confirmation of an active shooter, and police were working to determine whether any threat existed.

UNCW Shooter scare: Shelter-in-place follows earlier threat The lockdown comes just hours after another security scare on campus. In the early hours of Sept. 18, UNCW police evacuated Randall and Discovery halls following a reported threat. Those buildings were cleared after a nearly two-hour investigation, according to university alerts.

This week has seen heightened tensions at UNCW following the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

On September 15, the UNCW hosted a vigil in Kirk’s honour. In the days that followed, videos circulated online showing students painting over a memorial on the campus “spirit rock,” a well-known space for student expression.

UNCW explained in a statement that while students are encouraged to leave artwork in place for at least 24 hours, there is no formal policy requiring it. The incident sparked heated debate online, with some posts escalating into threats and confrontations both on and off campus.

UNCW Shooter scare: Chancellor urges calm amid safety concerns In a statement issued just hours before the lockdown, UNCW Chancellor Aswani Volety addressed the growing unease on campus, emphasising that the university was closely monitoring all threats to safety.

“We are taking any and all physical and online challenges to our campus safety and security seriously,” Volety said.

The chancellor urged students to remain vigilant, follow official instructions, and avoid spreading unverified information on social media, which could cause further confusion and panic.

UNCW Shooter scare: What students and staff should do during lockdown During a shelter-in-place order, university officials advise:

Staying indoors and away from windows

Locking doors and turning off lights where possible

Remaining quiet and calm until an official all-clear is issued

Avoiding travel to campus until authorities confirm it is safe UNCW police are expected to provide updates through the SafeZone system, the official campus alert service, as the situation develops.

UNCW Shooter scare: Ongoing investigation As of Thursday night, no injuries had been reported, and it remains unclear whether a firearm was present on campus.

Police are continuing to investigate and have not released details about any potential suspects or motives.