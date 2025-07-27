Unhealthy air quality in NYC: Officials urge precautions as Canadian wildfire smoke lingers

Smoke from wildfires raging in Canada has once again blanketed the Tri-State area, triggering an air-quality alert that has been extended through the weekend. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and the Department of Health (DOH) have issued Air Quality Health Advisories, as per multiple reports, warning of elevated pollution levels that pose risks to vulnerable populations.

New York City Emergency Management has warned that air quality remains at Level Orange on the Air Quality Index (AQI), indicating values between 101 and 150 — a level deemed Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups. These include older adults over 65, children under 14, pregnant individuals, outdoor workers, and people with pre-existing respiratory or cardiovascular conditions such as asthma or heart disease.

NYC Emergency Management told residents to take precautions, limit outdoor activity, close windows, use air purifiers if available, and consider wearing a high-quality mask if they must go outside and are in a sensitive group.

Smoke origin and impact The haze is being carried southward by northerly winds from Canada, which have helped ease recent heat but ushered in wildfire smoke from active forest fires. While the smoke was thick early Sunday, forecasters expect the worst of it to shift toward New England later in the day. Healthy individuals face low risk from the smoke, but officials still urge caution.

Health symptoms and warnings The Suffolk County Department of Health Services warned that fine particulate matter in the smoke can penetrate deep into the lungs, causing irritation of the eyes, nose, throat, and respiratory tract. Symptoms may include coughing, sneezing, runny nose, and shortness of breath. Prolonged exposure can exacerbate chronic conditions.

Heat advisory Compounding the problem is the return of dangerous heat. A Heat Advisory goes into effect at 11 am Monday and lasts through Tuesday, with heat-index values expected to reach 105°F. Health officials urge residents to stay hydrated, avoid strenuous activity during peak heat hours, and check on vulnerable neighbors.

Stay informed and take precautions Authorities are urging residents to monitor local air quality levels at AirNow.gov, follow public health advisories, and take extra care if they belong to any high-risk group.

Key advice for residents: