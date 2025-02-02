A United Airlines flight from Houston to New York was evacuated Sunday morning after a fire broke out on the plane during takeoff.

In footage obtained by Fox 26, passengers can be heard screaming in panic as flames erupted from one of the aircraft's wings while it was rolling for takeoff.

"The crew of United Airlines Flight 1382 safely aborted its takeoff from the George Bush Intercontinental/Houston Airport in Texas due to a reported engine issue around 8:35 a.m. local time on Sunday, Feb. 2. Passengers deplaned on the runway and were bused to the terminal. The Airbus A319 was flying to LaGuardia Airport in New York. The FAA will investigate," state by FAA read.