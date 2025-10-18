United Airlines planes collide on ground at O’Hare Airport in Chicago

Two United Airlines aircraft – a Boeing 737 and a Boeing 767 – were involved in a ground collision at Chicago O’Hare International Airport in Illinois, United States, on Friday, October 17, afternoon.

According to reports, the accident happened when the Boeing 737 operating flight UA2652 was taxiing to its arrival gate when it struck the left horizontal stabilizer of the parked Boeing 767.

No passenger sustained injuries and the 113 passengers on Flight 2652 from Jackson Hole, Wyoming, were able to leave the plane normally after a delay, United officials said in a statement.

The 767 was in a parking configuration with no passengers on board at the time of the incident.

The airline said it is investigating the cause of the collision.

‘There was some shuddering,' say passenger Bill Marcus, a passenger on the flight from Wyoming, told CBS News Chicago he didn't even realise anything happened until the pilot said there would be a delay to document something. He said the passengers also saw a number of people gather around the right wing.

“I was shocked that I didn’t feel something more, although when they separated the planes there was some shuddering,” Marcus told CBS News Chicago. It took about 40 extra minutes for the plane to get to the gate, he said.

Earlier this month, two Delta Air Lines regional jets collided at a taxiway intersection at New York’s LaGuardia Airport, injuring a flight attendant.

Such runway incidents have heightened concerns over aviation safety, coming amid a string of crashes and near misses – including the deadliest US air disaster in decades, when an Army helicopter collided with an airliner preparing to land at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in January 2025.