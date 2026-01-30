United HealthCare CEO murder: Judge drops murder, weapon charges against Luigi Mangione—Death penalty off table?

A federal judge in New York on Friday dropped murder and weapons charges against Luigi Mangione, 27, accused of killing the UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, 50, delivering a significant setback to prosecutors and removing the possibility of a death penalty if he were convicted, according to Reuters.

US District Judge Margaret M. Garnett in Manhattan dismissed the murder and weapons charges against Luigi Mangione, ruling that they could not legally coexist with the two stalking counts he is facing.

The judge had earlier planned for jury selection in the case to start in September.

Mangione had earlier pleaded not guilty to charges of murder, weapons possession, and stalking in connection with the alleged shooting of the UnitedHealthcare CEO in Midtown Manhattan in 2024. While public officials denounced the shocking killing, Mangione became something of a folk hero to some Americans critical of high healthcare costs and insurance practices.

In addition, Mangione has pleaded not guilty to murder, weapons, and forgery charges in Manhattan state court, where no trial date has been scheduled.

Meanwhile, a man from Minnesota has been charged with posing as an FBI agent in an apparent attempt to secure the release of Luigi Mangione, from a Brooklyn jail, according to court documents, adding he was in possession of barbecue fork and a round steel blade at the time.

Brian Thompson murder Thompson was shot dead on December 4, 2024, while walking to a midtown Manhattan hotel to attend UnitedHealth Group’s annual investor conference. Surveillance footage showed a masked assailant firing at him from behind. Police mentioned the words “delay,” “deny,” and “depose” were written on the ammunition, echoing a phrase often used to criticise insurance companies for sidestepping claim payments, as per AP.

Mangione, an Ivy League graduate from a wealthy family in Maryland, was arrested five days later at a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania, roughly 230 miles (370 kilometers) west of Manhattan.

Acting on President Donald Trump’s campaign pledge to aggressively pursue capital punishment, Attorney General Pam Bondi directed federal prosecutors in Manhattan last April to seek the death penalty against Mangione.

It marked the first instance in Trump’s second term in which the Justice Department sought the death penalty. Trump returned to office a year ago pledging to restart federal executions, which had been paused during the administration of his predecessor, Joe Biden.