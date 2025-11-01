United planes collide at New York's LaGuardia as nearly month-long shutdown pushes air travel to breaking point

A United Airlines flight from Orlando was turning toward its arrival gate when it struck the tail of another United plane on the taxiway, according to an airline spokesperson, The New York Post reported. This comes amid nearly month-long government shutdown pushes air travel to a breaking point. The two planes reportedly collided on LaGuardia’s tarmac on Friday amid severe delays caused by weather and staff shortages.

The plane that was struck, awaiting taxi for its flight to Houston, was still at that time, the report noted.

“We all felt a bump during taxi to the runway but didn’t know it was another plane until the captain said it was,” The New York Post quoted a passenger as saying.