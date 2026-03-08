ICE San Diego arrests ‘criminal alien from India’ Jaskaran Singh – What we know so far

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) confirmed the arrest of Jaskaran Singh, identified as an Indian national with a final order of removal, in a statement posted to X. The agency said Singh would remain in federal custody while removal proceedings advance.

"ICE San Diego arrested Jaskaran Singh, a criminal alien from India with a final order of removal. Singh's criminal history includes hit and run. He will remain in ICE custody pending removal proceedings," the agency stated.

The arrest follows a pattern of targeted enforcement actions in the San Diego region. On 6 March, ICE announced a separate arrest — that of another Indian national, Jashanpreet Singh — on charges including threatening a crime with intent to terrorise, assault with a deadly weapon, and driving under the influence.

"ICE San Diego arrested Jashanpreet Singh, a criminal alien from India. Singh's criminal history includes threatening a crime with intent to terrorize, assault with a deadly weapon, and DUI. He will remain in custody pending removal proceedings," the agency said in that instance.

Who Is Jaskaran Singh — and What Are the Charges? Beyond the ICE statement, authorities have released limited information about Singh. What is confirmed is that he carries a final order of removal — meaning immigration courts have already determined he is subject to deportation — and that his criminal record includes a hit-and-run offence. ICE has not specified when or where the offence occurred, nor has it disclosed how long Singh had been residing in the United States prior to his arrest.

Two Indian Nationals Arrested in San Diego Within Days — A Pattern of Targeted Enforcement The back-to-back arrests of two Indian nationals in San Diego within the space of days is notable, though ICE has not indicated the cases are connected. Both fall within what federal officials describe as a pivot towards more targeted enforcement — prioritising individuals with criminal histories rather than conducting the broad street sweeps that characterised the early months of the Trump administration's immigration crackdown.

This shift is significant. Internal government figures reviewed by The New York Times reveal that ICE officers arrested roughly 11% fewer people per day in February than in January — the lowest arrest levels recorded since September. The drop was driven in part by a reduction in arrests of immigrants with no criminal record.

Trump's Mass Deportation Drive Is Quietly Pulling Back — Here's Why The arrests in San Diego come against the backdrop of a significant, if understated, recalibration of the Trump administration's immigration enforcement strategy. After months of high-profile, militarised raids across major American cities, the administration has retreated from its most aggressive tactics, according to three federal officials who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal strategy.

Immigration agents have shifted towards conducting more targeted operations rather than indiscriminate sweeps — a change that has made enforcement less visible but no less active. "It's not at the level that it was prior," said Andre Vasquez, a City Council member in Chicago. "But they're not going away."

The reversal was precipitated by a series of damaging episodes. In Minneapolis, federal immigration agents fatally shot two American citizens — Renee Good and Alex Pretti — during clashes with protesters in January, generating intense political pressure on the White House. Hundreds of federal agents have since been withdrawn from Minneapolis. In Los Angeles, monitoring groups report a marked decline in sightings of ICE and Border Patrol officers. In Chicago, immigration officers are no longer stationed at Home Depot car parks to question and detain day labourers of Mexican and Central American descent.

Trump himself acknowledged the need for recalibration, conceding that his administration could use a "softer touch" when it came to enforcement — a remarkable admission from a president whose electoral campaign was built in significant part on the promise of mass deportations.

Kristi Noem Ousted — A Symbolic Shift at the Top The internal strategic retreat was accompanied by a conspicuous personnel change. On Thursday, Kristi Noem — the Homeland Security Secretary who had become the most visible face of the mass deportation campaign — was removed from her post. The administration offered no explicit criticism of the department's approach, but the timing left little ambiguity about the direction of travel.

The Numbers Tell a More Complex Story Despite the tactical retreat, the scale of ICE enforcement under the Trump administration remains historically elevated. Daily arrests are approximately four times higher than they were during the final year of the Biden administration, according to a Times analysis of federal data.

More strikingly, more than 40% of those arrested by ICE in February had no criminal record — nearly double the rate recorded in the early months of Trump's second term, and five times the rate seen under Biden. That figure sits in uncomfortable tension with the administration's stated pivot towards targeting individuals with criminal histories, suggesting the recalibration is still very much a work in progress.

Polls now indicate that a majority of Americans believe ICE's tactics have gone too far. Congressional Democrats have moved to block funding for the Homeland Security Department, demanding substantive reforms. Even within Republican ranks, voices calling for a change in approach have grown louder ahead of the midterm elections.

What Happens Next for Jaskaran Singh