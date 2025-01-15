The key inflation in the United States rose in December 2024 as prices grew for gas, eggs, and used cars. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A Labor Department report showed the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 2.9 per cent on an annual basis in December 2024, the highest since last July.

On a monthly basis, the index rose 0.4 per cent. In November, the CPI stood at 2.7 per cent.