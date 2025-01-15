Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / Us News/  United States key inflation rises 2.9% in December, core CPI at 3.2%

United States key inflation rises 2.9% in December, core CPI at 3.2%

Livemint

  • A Labor Department report showed the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 2.9 per cent on an annual basis in December 2024, the highest since last July

Shoppers look at eggs for sale at a grocery store in Glendale, California.

The key inflation in the United States rose in December 2024 as prices grew for gas, eggs, and used cars.

A Labor Department report showed the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 2.9 per cent on an annual basis in December 2024, the highest since last July.

On a monthly basis, the index rose 0.4 per cent. In November, the CPI stood at 2.7 per cent.

Excluding volatile food and energy components, the core CPI fell 3.2 per cent on an annual basis.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.