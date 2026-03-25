DHS shutdown led to record airport wait times in TSA history, says official, warns of worsening delays

The US Transportation Security Administration's (TSA) top official on Wednesday (local time) announced that airports across the country are witnessing the highest wait times in history as the partial government shutdown continues.
According to a US Today report, during the 43-day-long government shutdown last year, the department experienced a 25% rise in officers leaving compared to the same period the year before, TSA Administrator Ha Nguyen McNeill said during a House Committee on Homeland Security hearing, in which lawmakers addressed the impacts of the shutdown.
The official said the continuing shutdown of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is severely disrupting airports nationwide, as TSA staff absences rise sharply and workforce shortages deepen.
Speaking to lawmakers, TSA Administrator McNeill said the agency has lost more than 480 officers during the shutdown so far, adding that both callout rates and passenger wait times are still climbing.
He said, "Multiple airports are experiencing days where 40-50 percent of their staff are calling off because they simply cannot afford to report to work," and added, "This has led to the highest wait times in TSA history, with some wait times exceeding 4.5 hours."
The TSA Administrator further said that the agency is being forced to consolidate lanes and hinted at the possibility of shutting operations at smaller airports if they do not have enough officers. Addressing travellers, McNeill sought patience and understanding on their part as TSA officers continue to work as hard as possible.
Absences among TSA workers surged over the weekend, reaching their highest level since the shutdown began five weeks ago, according to the Department of Homeland Security. The agency said that more than a third of TSA staff at airports in Houston, New York City, and Atlanta were either absent or had called in sick.
Earlier this week, Atlanta's Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport issued a travel advisory advising passengers to reach the airport at least four hours before their departure. A similar advisory was later issued by John F. Kennedy Airport in New York.
According to The New York Post, on March 22, the world's busiest airport by passenger traffic, Atlanta Airport, witnessed security queues extending up to five hours. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy hinted that the situation across airports in the country could worsen further if TSA workers miss their second paycheck, which is expected on Friday.
Media reports state that these delays are because TSA workers are continuing to work without pay despite the DHS funding lapse, a situation that has led to reduced staff at airports and strained airport operations.
The DHS has been partially shut down since February 14, after Senate Democrats blocked a funding bill while pressing for wider changes to immigration enforcement, including policies related to ICE, according to The New York Post.
Since the lapse in funding, delays at TSA checkpoints have worsened considerably. At major airports like LaGuardia, passengers have faced wait times of more than three hours, largely due to staffing shortages.
Alongside a wave of resignations, absenteeism has also risen sharply. Acting Deputy TSA Administrator Adam Stahl noted that call-out rates have jumped from around 2% before the shutdown to over 10%. He added that if the situation continues, some smaller airports may have to suspend operations altogether.
Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.<br><br> Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.<br><br> At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.<br><br> She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.<br><br> Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.