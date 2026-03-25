DHS shutdown led to record airport wait times in TSA history, says official, warns of worsening delays

The US Transportation Security Administration's (TSA) top official on Wednesday (local time) announced that airports across the country are witnessing the highest wait times in history as the partial government shutdown continues.

According to a US Today report, during the 43-day-long government shutdown last year, the department experienced a 25% rise in officers leaving compared to the same period the year before, TSA Administrator Ha Nguyen McNeill said during a House Committee on Homeland Security hearing, in which lawmakers addressed the impacts of the shutdown.

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Airport disruptions due to the current shutdown The official said the continuing shutdown of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is severely disrupting airports nationwide, as TSA staff absences rise sharply and workforce shortages deepen.

TSA loses over 480 workers, says official Speaking to lawmakers, TSA Administrator McNeill said the agency has lost more than 480 officers during the shutdown so far, adding that both callout rates and passenger wait times are still climbing.

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He said, "Multiple airports are experiencing days where 40-50 percent of their staff are calling off because they simply cannot afford to report to work," and added, "This has led to the highest wait times in TSA history, with some wait times exceeding 4.5 hours."

May have to close smaller airports: McNeill The TSA Administrator further said that the agency is being forced to consolidate lanes and hinted at the possibility of shutting operations at smaller airports if they do not have enough officers. Addressing travellers, McNeill sought patience and understanding on their part as TSA officers continue to work as hard as possible.

Absences among TSA workers highest: DHS Absences among TSA workers surged over the weekend, reaching their highest level since the shutdown began five weeks ago, according to the Department of Homeland Security. The agency said that more than a third of TSA staff at airports in Houston, New York City, and Atlanta were either absent or had called in sick.

World's busiest airport sees five-hour wait time Earlier this week, Atlanta's Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport issued a travel advisory advising passengers to reach the airport at least four hours before their departure. A similar advisory was later issued by John F. Kennedy Airport in New York.

According to The New York Post, on March 22, the world's busiest airport by passenger traffic, Atlanta Airport, witnessed security queues extending up to five hours. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy hinted that the situation across airports in the country could worsen further if TSA workers miss their second paycheck, which is expected on Friday.

Media reports state that these delays are because TSA workers are continuing to work without pay despite the DHS funding lapse, a situation that has led to reduced staff at airports and strained airport operations.

DHS has been shut down since Feb 14 The DHS has been partially shut down since February 14, after Senate Democrats blocked a funding bill while pressing for wider changes to immigration enforcement, including policies related to ICE, according to The New York Post.

Since the lapse in funding, delays at TSA checkpoints have worsened considerably. At major airports like LaGuardia, passengers have faced wait times of more than three hours, largely due to staffing shortages.