United States withdraws from Green Climate Fund, says ‘won’t fund radical organisations'

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has announced that United States was withdrawing from the Green Climate Fund (GCF), calling them “radical organisations.” The Trump administration had earlier decided to withdraw from the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

In its official statement, Scott Bessent said, “Effective immediately, the United States is withdrawing from @theGCF. Our nation will no longer fund radical organizations like the GCF whose goals run contrary to the fact that affordable, reliable energy is fundamental to economic growth and poverty reduction.”

Advertisement

What US said in its statement? In a press release, the US Department of Treasury said that in alignment with the earlie decision to withdraw from the UNFCCC, the government has decided to withdraw from the GCF and stepping down from its board.

“The Trump Administration is committed to advancing all affordable and reliable sources of energy, which are fundamental to economic growth and poverty reduction,” the presser said.