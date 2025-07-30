United States' worst tsunami fears pass, evacuations underway in South America

A massive 8.8 magnitude earthquake, tied as the sixth-strongest ever recorded, struck near Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula on July 30, triggering Pacific-wide tsunami alerts.

The quake’s epicenter was just 78 miles from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, where residents felt violent shaking that Governor Vladimir Solodov called the “strongest in decades”.

Within minutes, tsunami waves flooded Severo-Kurilsk port with 19-foot surges, sweeping away storage containers and boats.

Dramatically, surgeons in a Kamchatka cancer center continued operating as ceilings shook, later earning state award nominations . The tremor also triggered eruptions at Klyuchevskoy volcano, sending lava down its slopes.

South America remains on high alert While the U.S., Japan and Russia lifted most warnings by Wednesday evening, Chile upgraded to maximum red alert along its 2,600-mile coastline. President Gabriel Boric cautioned: “Remember the first wave is usually not the strongest” as preventative evacuations expanded.

In Ecuador, 1.3-meter waves hit the Galapagos Islands’ Baltra coast, keeping emergency protocols active . Peru closed 65 ports and restricted fishing after predicting 7.5-foot waves . Meanwhile, French Polynesia braced for 4-meter surges in the Marquesas Islands, though observed heights stayed near 1.5 meters .

Lingering dangers despite downgrades Though catastrophic damage was avoided, 125+ aftershocks (including three above magnitude 6.0) continued rattling the Pacific.

The U.S. National Weather Service warned of “stubbornly persistent” currents and fluctuating ocean levels for 24+ hours.

Scientists noted the quake occurred on a “megathrust fault” like Japan’s 2011 disaster, with Caroline Orchiston of New Zealand’s University of Otago warning: “Large aftershocks can be damaging for months”.