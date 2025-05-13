UnitedHealth CEO Andrew Witty resigns amid crisis — What’s really behind the decision?

UnitedHealth Group CEO Andrew Witty has stepped down for personal reasons, the company announced on Tuesday (May 13). The company, America’s largest health insurer, is grappling with a triple crisis: soaring medical costs tied to its Medicare Advantage business, shaken investor confidence after a rare earnings miss, and deep reputational damage following the high-profile murder of a senior executive late last year.

“To all stakeholders, including employees and shareholders, I’m deeply disappointed… and apologize for the performance setbacks,” said Stephen Hemsley, who has now stepped in as CEO, a role he held from 2006 to 2017.

A tumultuous exit amid surging costs UnitedHealth on Tuesday also suspended its full-year 2025 forecast, citing higher-than-expected medical expenses among new Medicare Advantage beneficiaries—a move that sent its stock sliding another 9% before the market opened.

The company had already slashed its forecast last month after posting its first quarterly earnings miss in over a decade.

“Many of the issues standing in the way… are within our capacity to resolve,” Hemsley said in a call with analysts, signaling a course-correction under familiar leadership.

The shadow of a murder Witty’s departure also comes less than six months after the shocking December 4 murder of UnitedHealth executive Brian Thompson, gunned down outside a New York City hotel. The alleged killer, Luigi Mangione, was indicted on federal murder charges last month.

The case quickly became a flashpoint in media coverage, fueling public resentment toward private insurers and igniting conversations about corporate accountability and executive safety.

UnitedHealth has struggled to control the narrative amid an onslaught of online outrage and increased scrutiny from lawmakers and consumer advocates.

From high growth to crisis mode Witty, who joined UnitedHealth in 2018 and became CEO in 2021, oversaw a 55% jump in revenue to over $400 billion and a 60% rise in share price—until things began to unravel late last year.

Since Thompson’s murder, UnitedHealth’s stock has fallen 38%, wiping out billions in market value and exposing vulnerabilities in both its public image and core business operations.

UnitedHealth’s next chapter Witty will remain on as a senior adviser to Hemsley, who also continues as chairman of the board. Hemsley now faces the urgent task of rebuilding confidence across Wall Street, Capitol Hill, and within the company’s own sprawling workforce.