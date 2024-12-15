Marc Agnifilo has previously represented prominent cases, including Harvey Weinstein's rape prosecution, though this marital connection caused conflicts of interest at times. This complex connection has historical challenges: during the Weinstein investigation, Friedman-Agnifilo had to recuse herself from cases involving conflicts of interest due to her husband’s high-profile legal involvement.

Rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs is currently facing a litany of criminal charges and civil lawsuits, including sex trafficking by force, fraud, coercion, and the transportation of individuals for prostitution. His legal battles are ongoing. Combs has pleaded not guilty to charges of coercion and abuse and was denied bail for the third time last month. His trial is set for May. Initially, the accuser sued Combs alone, alleging she was raped at an after-party. However, she amended her lawsuit last week to include Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, accusing him of participating in the assault. Jay-Z dismissed the woman's claims as ‘blackmail attempt’.