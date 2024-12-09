Authorities are closing in on the man suspected of killing UnitedHealth executive Brian Thompson, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said on Saturday, according to the New York Post.

The New York Police Department has released two new images of a suspect, believed to be captured from a dashcam inside a taxi. The first image shows the gunman walking near a parked vehicle, while the second captures him peeking through the partition between the back and front seats of the car. In both photos, the suspect is wearing a blue face mask.

Brian Thompson, 50, the CEO of UnitedHealth's insurance unit since April 2021, was shot in the back around 6:45 a.m. ET on Wednesday in what police are calling a targeted attack. The assailant, wearing a mask and lying in wait, shot Thompson just before the company’s annual investor conference at the Hilton hotel on Sixth Avenue.

ABC News reported, citing sources, that police recovered a backpack in Central Park that is believed to have belonged to the suspect. The bag contained only two items: a Tommy Hilfiger jacket and Monopoly money.

Following the shooting, the gunman fled on foot wearing a hooded jacket, balaclava, and a grey backpack. He then mounted an electric bike and rode into Central Park, sparking a massive manhunt, according to police.

A backpack similar to the one worn by the suspect has been recovered near a playground in Central Park, according to media reports. MSNBC reported on Saturday that police, after examining the bag, found a jacket and Monopoly money, but no firearm.

On Saturday, police divers were searching a pond in Central Park for the weapon used in the killing, CNN reported, citing police sources. Reuters has not independently verified this information.

New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch told CNN on Friday that law enforcement has gathered "a huge amount of evidence," including fingerprints, DNA, and camera footage tracking the suspect's movements throughout the city, Reuters reported.

The New York Police Department has offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to the capture of the shooter, with the FBI adding $50,000 to the reward.

Police believe the attack was premeditated, as video footage showed the gunman ignoring other pedestrians while seemingly waiting for Thompson. The motive for the shooting remains unknown.

Security video captured the shooter behind Thompson, raising his handgun and firing at his back. Thompson, a married father of two, sustained gunshot wounds to his back and leg and was pronounced dead at a hospital shortly after the attack.

UnitedHealth, the largest health insurer in the U.S., provides coverage to millions of Americans, who face higher healthcare costs than people in any other country.