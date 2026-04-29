UnitedHealthcare employee fired over controversial TikTok video on Trump assassination attempt

In the now-deleted video, social media manager Alison King expressed disbelief and made remarks that were insensitive.

Written By Ravi Hari
Published29 Apr 2026, 01:27 AM IST
U.S. President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang attend the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 25, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
U.S. President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang attend the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 25, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst(REUTERS)

A woman identified as Alison King, a social media manager at UnitedHealthcare, has been terminated after posting a controversial TikTok video reacting to the attempted shooting of US President Donald Trump at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington, DC, Fox News reported.

The incident follows a violent attack at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, where authorities say a gunman opened fire at the Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C.

In the now-deleted video, King expressed disbelief and made remarks that were insensitive.

“We’re cooked as a country when my first reaction to hearing the news about Trump’s attempt was, ‘It was probably fake.’”

She continued by describing her reaction in a sarcastic tone: “Like, immediately I was like, ‘Oh, that wasn’t real, probably fake.’”

“And the second was ‘Aww, they missed? So happy they missed.’ Yeah, that’s sad.”

King concluded: “That’s when you know we’re cooked.”

The video quickly circulated online, prompting backlash and ultimately leading to her dismissal.

Details of the shooting

The controversy is tied to a serious security incident during the White House Correspondents' Dinner on April 25. According to authorities, the suspect, Cole Tomas Allen, allegedly opened fire near a security checkpoint at the venue.

-The suspect was arrested at the scene

- At least one officer was struck but protected by a ballistic vest

- resident Trump and other officials were evacuated safely

Allen now faces multiple federal charges, including attempted assassination of the President.

Legal consequences for the suspect

Law enforcement officials allege that Allen intended to target Trump administration officials. Reports indicate he could face life in prison if convicted.

The attack marks one of several recent threats against Trump, contributing to heightened concerns about political violence in the United States.

Also Read | James Comey indicted over ‘86 47’ SM post interpreted as threat against Trump

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