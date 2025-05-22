University at Buffalo graduate dad dodges cops during ceremony to keep promise to son | Watch

A proud father and recent University at Buffalo graduate defied school rules — and evaded security — to fulfill a promise to his young son: walk the graduation stage together.

Jean Paul Al Arab, who earned a degree in criminology, was captured in a now-viral video sprinting across the commencement stage at UB’s Alumni Arena on Sunday, holding his son and dodging police attempts to intercept him.

“I ran, that’s what I did. I had to,” Al Arab told WGRZ, as quoted by The New York Post. “I promised him I was gonna walk with him on the stage.”

Denied permission, Al Arab makes bold move According to Al Arab, he was initially told it was acceptable to bring his son during a commencement prep class. But on graduation day, the university reversed course, citing safety concerns.

“During a prep class for commencement, I asked if I could walk with my baby and they told me it was fine,” he reportedly said in a now-viral TikTok video. “When the time came, they tried to stop me and even called the police.”

Video shows Al Arab running onto the stage after all names had been called. His infant son was dressed in a matching blue cap and gown. The crowd erupted in cheers as he shook hands with university officials before calmly exiting, where a police officer stood waiting behind him.

Police try to stop him — crowd cheers instead The moment turned dramatic as security personnel and a police officer attempted to detain the determined dad.

“They tried to escort me out,” Al Arab said in his TikTok post, “but honestly, the only reason they let me go was because all of you who cheered and supported me.”

University cites safety rules In a statement to WGRZ, the University at Buffalo said its decision was based on safety, The Post reported.

“Commencement rules are in place for the safety of all those in attendance and to avoid disruptions in the venue, ensuring each graduate is equally provided with a well-deserved moment,” the school said.

A father’s journey: Two jobs and a full-time student Al Arab, who, as per the report, said he graduated in fall 2024 and already received his diploma, had the opportunity to walk at the spring 2025 ceremony. He shared on social media that he worked two jobs — one overnight — while also caring for his son during the day and attending UB full time.