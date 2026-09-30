University of Georgia student survives eight-storey fall after reportedly dancing on couch near open window

A 21-year-old University of Georgia student survived an eight-storey fall from her apartment in Athens, Georgia, after reportedly falling through an open window while dancing on a couch.

Georgia University student falls from 8th floor, survives Kristin Elizabeth Sargent, a senior at the university, was at the Rambler Athens Apartments on West Broad Street on Saturday evening when the incident happened, according to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department. She fell from an eighth-floor window and landed on a pool deck in the building's courtyard below.

Police said the incident occurred at around 7.30 PM. Witnesses told officers that Sargent had been dancing on a couch or air mattress near an open window when she went through the window's screen.

When officers arrived, Sargent was found on the ground near the pool. She was conscious and alert but had suffered serious injuries. An initial police assessment suggested that she would survive, while investigators said the fall appeared to have been accidental.

A police report described evidence suggesting that Sargent may have struck a metal bench during the fall. The cushion had blood on it and part of the bench's armrest had broken off, according to Sgt Erik Ellison's report.

What happened to her? That impact may have helped lessen the force of the fall, although authorities have not established exactly how it affected her injuries.

Sargent was taken to hospital following the incident. Her father, Richard Sargent, later told WSB-TV that she was awake and communicating with friends and family while recovering in intensive care. He said she had suffered multiple injuries but remained focused on getting better.

The fall happened shortly after the University of Georgia football team defeated Oklahoma, with Sargent's father telling WSB-TV that the victory had created a celebratory atmosphere among students.

The incident has also drawn attention to window safety at Rambler Athens, an off-campus student housing complex near the university.

following the fall, the property management reminded residents that windows throughout the community are fitted with safety limiters. Residents were asked not to tamper with, remove or disengage the devices and to contact management if they had concerns about a window or limiter, according to The Red & Black and local reports.

It is still unclear whether the safety limiter on the particular window involved in the incident was engaged or whether it played any role in the fall. Authorities have not publicly attributed the incident to a fault with the building or its safety equipment.

Rambler Athens said it was continuing to gather information and review the circumstances surrounding what happened. The property also expressed support for Sargent and her family.