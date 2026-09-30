University of Georgia student survives eight-storey fall after reportedly dancing on couch near open window

A 21-year-old University of Georgia student survived an eight-storey fall from her apartment in Athens, Georgia, after reportedly falling through an open window while dancing on a couch.

Georgia University student falls from 8th floor, survives Kristin Elizabeth Sargent, a senior at the university, was at the Rambler Athens Apartments on West Broad Street on Saturday evening when the incident happened, according to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department. She fell from an eighth-floor window and landed on a pool deck in the building's courtyard below.

Advertisement

Police said the incident occurred at around 7.30 PM. Witnesses told officers that Sargent had been dancing on a couch or air mattress near an open window when she went through the window's screen.

When officers arrived, Sargent was found on the ground near the pool. She was conscious and alert but had suffered serious injuries. An initial police assessment suggested that she would survive, while investigators said the fall appeared to have been accidental.

A police report described evidence suggesting that Sargent may have struck a metal bench during the fall. The cushion had blood on it and part of the bench's armrest had broken off, according to Sgt Erik Ellison's report.

What happened to her? That impact may have helped lessen the force of the fall, although authorities have not established exactly how it affected her injuries.

Advertisement

Sargent was taken to hospital following the incident. Her father, Richard Sargent, later told WSB-TV that she was awake and communicating with friends and family while recovering in intensive care. He said she had suffered multiple injuries but remained focused on getting better.

The fall happened shortly after the University of Georgia football team defeated Oklahoma, with Sargent's father telling WSB-TV that the victory had created a celebratory atmosphere among students.

The incident has also drawn attention to window safety at Rambler Athens, an off-campus student housing complex near the university.

following the fall, the property management reminded residents that windows throughout the community are fitted with safety limiters. Residents were asked not to tamper with, remove or disengage the devices and to contact management if they had concerns about a window or limiter, according to The Red & Black and local reports.

Advertisement

It is still unclear whether the safety limiter on the particular window involved in the incident was engaged or whether it played any role in the fall. Authorities have not publicly attributed the incident to a fault with the building or its safety equipment.

Rambler Athens said it was continuing to gather information and review the circumstances surrounding what happened. The property also expressed support for Sargent and her family.

The investigation remains ongoing. Police have so far indicated that the available evidence points to an accident, rather than a deliberate act.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.