University of South Carolina says ‘no evidence of active shooter’ on campus: ‘Defend yourself if…’

Students at the University of South Carolina received an alert on Sunday about a possible active shooter near a library on the main campus in Columbia, the Associated Press reported.

However, officials at the University of South Carolina soon said there was no evidence of an shooter. They informed that a search continued and also advised students to shelter in place. '

There were no immediate reports of any shots being fired.

The University of South Carolina sent the original alert shortly after 6:45 pm ordering students to evacuate the area near the Thomas Cooper Library, seek shelter and barricade themselves if necessary.

The alert described a white male suspect, approximately 6 feet (1.8 metres) tall, wearing black pants.

“Defend yourself if you encounter the suspect,” the alert reportedly stated. “Obey public safety officials' commands,” it added.

The alert did not confirm that a shooting occurred.

It was followed by another alert saying there was campus-was-cruel-hoax-11755819960271.html" data-vars-page-type="story" data-vars-link-type="Manual">no evidence of an active shooter “at this time. Police are searching affected buildings. Please continue to shelter in place until there is an all clear.”

Approximately 38,000 students attend the school in the heart of the city that's home to nearly 145,000 people.

‘Cruel hoax’ Last week, a “cruel hoax” about an active shooters present at the Villanova University and the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga in the United States to panic and temporary lockdowns at the two campuses as they kicked off their fall semesters.

Students reportedly received texts from the school's alert system saying “ACTIVE SHOOTER on VU campus. Move to secure location. Lock/barricade doors.”

The school's president later said it was a hoax.

“Today, as we are celebrating Orientation Mass to welcome our newest Villanovans and their families to our community, panic and terror ensued,” the Rev. Peter M. Donohue said in a statement. “Mercifully, no one was injured and we now know it was a cruel hoax.”

Also, the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga locked down its campus, telling students: “Possible active shooter in the University Center or Library. Run. Hide. Fight. More info forthcoming.”