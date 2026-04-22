University of South Florida Police seek leads in missing case of two doctoral students last seen in Tampa on April 16

The University of South Florida Police Department University of South Florida Police Department, in coordination with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, is seeking public assistance in locating two missing doctoral students last seen in Tampa on April 16, 2026.

Zamil Limon, 27, a PhD student in geography, environmental science & policy, was last seen at around 9:00 a.m. at his residence on Avalon Heights Blvd, Tampa. No confirmed contact has been established since.

Nahida S. Bristy, 27, a chemical engineering doctoral student, was last seen around 10:00 a.m. at the NES Building on the University of South Florida campus.

Investigation update Authorities said both missing person reports were formally filed on April 17, 2026, after a family friend alerted USFPD that both individuals could not be reached.

Public appeal Police are urging anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of either individual, or who may have seen them after April 16, to contact USFPD at (813) 974-2628.