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University of South Florida Police seek leads in missing case of two doctoral students last seen in Tampa on April 16

Zamil Limon, 27, a USF PhD student, was last seen at 9:00 a.m. at his Tampa residence, while Nahida S. Bristy, 27, a PhD student in chemical engineering, was last seen at 10:00 a.m. at the USF NES Building.

Written By Ravi Hari
Published22 Apr 2026, 06:34 PM IST
Missing University of South Florida PhD Students Zamil Limon and Nahida S. Bristy were last Seen in Tampa on April 16, as per police. (Image: @USFPDTampa/X)
Missing University of South Florida PhD Students Zamil Limon and Nahida S. Bristy were last Seen in Tampa on April 16, as per police. (Image: @USFPDTampa/X)
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The University of South Florida Police Department University of South Florida Police Department, in coordination with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, is seeking public assistance in locating two missing doctoral students last seen in Tampa on April 16, 2026.

Zamil Limon, 27, a PhD student in geography, environmental science & policy, was last seen at around 9:00 a.m. at his residence on Avalon Heights Blvd, Tampa. No confirmed contact has been established since.

Nahida S. Bristy, 27, a chemical engineering doctoral student, was last seen around 10:00 a.m. at the NES Building on the University of South Florida campus.

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Investigation update

Authorities said both missing person reports were formally filed on April 17, 2026, after a family friend alerted USFPD that both individuals could not be reached.

Public appeal

Police are urging anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of either individual, or who may have seen them after April 16, to contact USFPD at (813) 974-2628.

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Officials said additional details will be released as the investigation progresses.

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