Unpaid US air traffic controllers take second jobs to stay afloat amid holiday season as shutdown drags on

As the government shutdown in the United States continue to stretch over disagreement with the Democrats, hundreds of air traffic controllers have taken up temporary second jobs. Recently, the air traffic controllers missed their first full paychecks, a union official has said.

National Air Traffic Controllers Association President Nick Daniels said that the number would rise as more controllers look for ways to pay bills.

“It's quickly going to be 1,000,” Daniels said, calling on the government to end the standoff. “We want the shutdown to end today... Whatever way that it gets done, that's what the American people deserve.”

Meanwhile, the US continues to see several flight disruptions amid a shortage of air traffic controllers who have been working without pay.

The Federal Aviation Administration reported staffing-related delays on averaging about 20 minutes at the airport in Dallas and about 40 minutes at both Newark Liberty International Airport and Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

The delays in Austin came after a brief ground stop that forced flights to remain at their departure airports until the FAA lifted the restriction around 4:15 pm local time.

Flights were also briefly delayed at Los Angeles International Airport.

Just two weeks ago, the Trump administration axed as many as or more than 4,200 federal workers. Mass layoffs across the federal government have hit seven agencies, including the Treasury Department, the Department of Health and Human Services, and the Department of Education, according to a court filing by the Justice Department.

While hundreds of federal employees continue to work without pay, some may even see harder times next month amid fears that free food stamps may not be distributed from November if the government shutdown continues.

Recently, a video showed Americans lining up to collect free meal benefits after several states warned that nutrition benefits may not be distributed next month. The video was reportedly filmed in Landover, Maryland.

Several social media users claimed the people in line were federal employees. While 700,000 federal workers furloughed, nearly as many working without pay as the US government shutdown continues.

Mint could not independently verify the claims of the video.

At least a dozen states – including Minnesota, California, Pennsylvania and Texas – have warned of a possible disruption in benefits for over 41 million Americans who rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), or food stamps, and nearly 7 million recipients of the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) nutrition program – threatening rising hunger rates in the country as the shutdown continues.