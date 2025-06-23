UNSC emergency meeting: UN Chief António Guterres warns of 'rathole of retaliation' after US hits Iran nuclear sites

UN Secretary-General António Guterres on Sunday (June 22) issued a dire warning at an emergency Security Council meeting, saying the United States’ bombing of Iranian nuclear sites marks a dangerous escalation in an already unstable region.

“I have repeatedly condemned any military escalation in the Middle East,” Guterres said.

“The people of the region cannot endure another cycle of destruction. And yet, we now risk descending into a rathole of retaliation after retaliation.”

Calling the strikes a “perilous turn,” Guterres lamented that his earlier plea for de-escalation had gone unheeded: “Two days ago, in this very chamber, I made a direct appeal: give peace a chance. That call was not heeded.”

Grossi: “Window for diplomacy” is closing Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), also addressed the Security Council via video link, cautioning against further conflict and underscoring the stakes for the global nuclear order.

“We have a window of opportunity to return to dialogue and diplomacy,” Grossi said.

“If that window closes, violence and destruction could reach unthinkable levels, and the global non-proliferation regime as we know it could crumble and fall.”

Grossi stressed that nuclear facilities must never be targets in military operations: “Armed attacks on nuclear facilities should never take place and could result in radioactive releases with grave consequences within and beyond the boundaries of the State which has been attacked.”

Fordow: Craters confirmed, damage unclear Grossi confirmed significant surface damage at Iran’s Fordow nuclear facility, one of the country’s main uranium enrichment centers.

“There are visible craters at Iran’s key Fordow nuclear facility, indicating the use by the United States of America of ground-penetrating munitions,” he said.

However, the IAEA chief noted that the full extent of the damage remains unknown.

“No one, including the IAEA, is currently in a position to assess the underground damage at Fordow.”

Isfahan: Uranium stockpile tunnel entrances hit The IAEA also confirmed that parts of the Isfahan nuclear complex — specifically entrances to tunnels used to store highly enriched uranium — were struck in the US airstrikes.

“We have established that entrances to underground tunnels at the site were impacted,” the IAEA said in a formal statement issued Sunday.

Grossi elaborated in his Security Council remarks: “Entrances to tunnels used for the storage of enriched material appear to have been hit,” adding that much of Iran’s 60% enriched uranium is believed to be stored at Isfahan.

Iran warns IAEA of protective measures Iran has indicated that it may take undisclosed steps to safeguard its nuclear materials, which has raised concerns about reduced transparency.

Responding to these reports, Grossi said such steps must be consistent with international obligations.

“Any special measures by Iran to protect its nuclear materials and equipment can be done in accordance with Iran’s safeguards obligations,” he stated.

“This is possible — and necessary — under the framework of the Non-Proliferation Treaty.”

International scrutiny mounts The UN emergency meeting, requested by Iran, follows the US-led Operation Midnight Hammer, which targeted Iran’s Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan facilities early Sunday. and, Washington claims the strikes were necessary to halt Iran’s weapons-grade enrichment efforts.

Russia, China, Pakistan call for ceasefire As the 15-member body gathered for closed consultations, diplomats said Russia, China, and Pakistan had jointly circulated a draft resolution urging “an immediate and unconditional ceasefire” across the Middle East. The resolution’s fate remained uncertain, with diplomats saying members had been asked to submit comments on the draft by Monday evening.