The first week of December 2024 offers a diverse lineup of new releases across popular OTT streaming platforms in the United States, catering to a wide range of viewer interests. OTT channels are set to debut an exciting array of shows, blending adventure, fantasy, and exploration to captivate audiences. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Disney+ debuts Star Wars: Skeleton Crew (Dec 2), an adventurous sci-fi tale of four kids navigating dangerous galaxies. HBO Max releases Creature Commandos (Dec 5), an animated DC series featuring a team of supernatural beings in action-packed missions. Nature enthusiasts can explore Inside the Enchanted Forests (Dec 6) on National Geographic, showcasing the wonders of global woodlands.

Here's what's coming up: December 2, 2024 – Star Wars: Skeleton Crew {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Platform: Disney+

Genre: Adventure, Science Fiction

Episodes: 2 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Star Wars saga continues to grow with Skeleton Crew, a thrilling new series from Jon Watts. Featuring Jude Law in a mysterious role, this adventure follows four kids who stumble upon a mysterious discovery on their home planet. Their journey takes them across dangerous galaxies filled with strange aliens, new allies, and unforeseen enemies. Fans of Star Wars can look forward to this blend of youthful wonder and high-stakes exploration.

December 5, 2024 – Creature Commandos

Platform: HBO Max {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Genre: Animation, Action, Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Horror

Episodes: 2

DC fans are in for a treat with Creature Commandos, an animated series produced by DC Studios and Warner Bros. This action-packed show assembles a unique team of superhuman creatures, including a werewolf, a vampire, Frankenstein's monster, and a gorgon, led by a human commander. Featuring voice talents like Alan Tudyk and Indira Varma, the series promises a mix of thrilling battles, mystery, and dark humor. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

December 6, 2024 – Inside the Enchanted Forests Platform: National Geographic

Genre: Adventure

Episodes: 2 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}