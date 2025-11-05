UPS cargo plane bound for Honolulu crashes on takeoff in Louisville, sparks massive fire: Video

A large UPS cargo plane crashed during takeoff from Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport on Tuesday, triggering a massive fire on the ground, officials said. The Federal Aviation Administration reported that the aircraft went down around 5:15 p.m. while departing for Honolulu.

“UPS Flight 2976 crashed around 5:15 p.m. local time,” the FAA said in a statement. It has also identifed the aircraft as a McDonnell Douglas MD-11 departing the eastern state of Kentucky bound for Hawaii.

At least three crew members were on board the cargo plane that crashed during takeoff.

Police had responded to reports of a plane crash near Louisville International Airport. Injuries were reported, the Louisville Metro Police Department said in a social media post.

Photos on social media showed a large plume of black smoke rising into the sky.

Louisville’s police department said on X that there was a fire and debris, and it asked people to stay away.

Louisville Metro Emergency Services said the shelter-in-place order has been extended to all areas north of the airport to the Ohio River.

Television station video showed a large trail of flames and a plume of smoke leading from a parking lot as fire trucks tried to douse the fire.

The McDonnell Douglas MD-11 airplane owned by UPS was manufactured in 1991.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said in a post on X that he is aware of the reports.