UPS cargo plane crash: 3 employees of Louisville facility missing; owner calls scene ‘hell’s fury’

Three employees of Grade A Auto Parts in Louisville, Kentucky, remain missing after a UPS cargo plane crashed into the facility shortly after taking off from a nearby airport on Tuesday, killing at least 12 people.

Advertisement

Owner Sean Garber told the news outlet that he watched in horror as his business went up in flames during a video call from his CFO moments after the blast.

“It looked like really hell’s fury around her,” Garber told CNN, describing the “huge fireball” that engulfed the facility as his employees screamed and ran from the flames.

Officials said three crew members aboard the UPS flight are believed to be among the dead, while most victims were on the ground when the plane struck the site.

Workers unaccounted for Garber said three of his employees remain unaccounted for following the crash.

After the plane collapsed into our business, a headcount revealed three employees were missing, Garber told the news outlet.

Advertisement

Two of the missing were inside a building where employees were forced to jump from windows after the heat melted the doors shut. The third was believed to have been working in a warehouse next door, Garber said as per the report.

Scenes of chaos and heroism Witnesses described scenes of chaos as doors melted, flames raged, and people fled from the burning buildings. Garber said employees and customers alike showed courage amid the disaster.

“I would have to imagine it is what a war zone looks like,” Garber said, adding that the devastation stretched across a half-mile-long debris field.

Families waiting for answers Authorities set up a family assistance center at the Louisville Police Training Academy, where anguished relatives awaited updates on their missing loved ones.

Advertisement

One woman who had been dropping off scrap metal at Grade A Auto Parts at the time of the crash has also been reported missing. Her boyfriend, Donald Henderson, told CNN affiliate WDRB that she had decided to go to the yard just before the tragedy.

“‘I don’t want to go, (you) go ahead,’” Henderson recalled telling her.

“She’s all I got, so … I don’t know how this is going to turn out,” he told WDRB.

Two victims remain in critical condition at University of Louisville Health, CNN reported Wednesday.

‘Not survivable’ conditions Garber said he has lost hope that his missing employees are still alive.

“It’s not survivable,” he said.

The missing workers had each spent years at the company — one nearly 20 years, another five, and the third four years, Garber told CNN.

Advertisement

Meeting with their families early Wednesday, Garber said they were “in a state of shock made worse by the uncertainty.”

A business in ruins, a community in mourning Garber said his team is now trying to access computer records to help officials identify any customers who were at the facility when the crash occurred.