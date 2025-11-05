UPS plane crash: MD-11 jet explodes in huge fireball near Louisville airport, heartbreaking video emerges | 10 points

A UPS cargo flight 2976 crashed around 5:15 ET after it took off from Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport, Kentucky, en route to Honolulu, Secretary of the US Department of Transportation Sean Duffy said. The aircraft was a McDonnell Douglas MD-11.

Meanwhile, reports claimed that a large UPS cargo plane with three people aboard crashed and exploded Tuesday, igniting a massive fire that left a thick plume of black smoke over the area.

Sean Duffy took to social media to share "heartbreaking images" coming out of Kentucky.

A video also surfaced on social media, showing flames on the plane's left wing and a trail of smoke.

The plane then lifted slightly off the ground before crashing and exploding in a huge fireball. The video also revealed portions of a building’s shredded roof next to the end of the runway.

Several videos showed a massive plume of black smoke rising not far from the tarmac at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.

UPS plane crash: Here are top 10 updates you must know 1. Multiple injuries were reported in the UPS plane crash. "We know that there are injuries. We don’t know yet about fatalities, but we’re asking all Kentuckians to pray for those who have been impacted," Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear told The Associated Press.

2. The governor Beshear confirmed at least three fatalities, however the figure is expected to rise. He also reported around 11 injuries, some of which are significant. All these people are being treated in the local hospitals.

3. Governor Andy Beshear said, “The situation is serious. Please pray for the families affected. I’m headed to Louisville now.”

4. NASA's interim chief and Secretary of the US Department of Transportation Sean Duffy said the @NTSB and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) are mobilising to get on the ground and “will lead the investigation.”

5. Meanwhile, US Representative Thomas Massie said, “Please pray for the crew, those on the ground, and first responders involved in the UPS plane crash in Louisville.”

6. According to Governor Andy Beshear, “the main area that hit consisted of 2 businesses.” The first one that he named is Kentucky Petroleum Recycling which was reportedly hit directly. The second is Grade A Auto Parts, with more information awaited about the direct impact of the crash on employees and customers at the site.

7. Two employees of Grade A Auto Parts have been missing after the UPS plane crash. The company is yet to share the description of the missing individuals, Governor Andy Beshear says.

8. Ford Motor co plant is located in area of crash but was not directly affected or hit. However, it did experience a power outage, Kentucky Governor Beshear told the media.

9. “There are multiple injuries and the fire is still burning. There are many road closures in the area. Please avoid the scene,” warned Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg in a social media post shortly before 7 PM ET (0000 GMT).