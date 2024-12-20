Frito-Lay has initiated a voluntary recall of a limited number of 13 oz. (368.5 grams) bags of Lay’s Classic Potato Chips due to the potential presence of undeclared milk, a significant allergen. The recall was prompted by a consumer report, and while no allergic reactions have been recorded, the company has taken this precautionary step to ensure consumer safety.

The chips were sold in flexible bags and distributed to select retail stores and e-commerce platforms in Oregon and Washington. Consumers may have purchased the product starting November 3, 2024.

The affected bags carry the "Guaranteed Fresh" date of February 11, 2025, along with specific manufacturing codes—6462307xx or 6463307xx. Consumers with a milk allergy or sensitivity are urged to avoid consuming the product and to discard it immediately. Other Lay’s products, flavors, and sizes are not impacted by this recall.

Frito-Lay has reported the matter to the FDA and emphasized its commitment to consumer safety.

Exclusions from the Recall This recall is limited to the specific 13 oz. bags mentioned above. No other Lay’s products, flavors, sizes, or variety packs are affected.

A growing concern over food safety This recall is the latest in a series of food safety incidents that have raised public concern:

E. Coli outbreak linked to onions in fast food At least one death and 104 illnesses in 14 states have been linked to an E. coli outbreak associated with onions used in McDonald’s Quarter Pounder hamburgers.

Cucumber Recall Over Salmonella Risk In November, SunFed Produce recalled cucumbers across 26 states and Canada due to a suspected salmonella outbreak.

Egg Recall for Salmonella Contamination On November 27, Handsome Brook Farms recalled 10,800 units of Kirkland Signature Organic Pasture Raised 24-Count Eggs sold at Costco locations in five states (Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee).