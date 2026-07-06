US' 250th anniversary celebrations marred by violence; shooting incidents reported across different cities

As Americans across the country came forward to mark the 250th anniversary of the United States' independence on the Fourth of July, celebrations were marred by incidents of shootings that left at least six dead and scores injured in multiple cities.

Scores of people injured in multiple shooting incidents across US New York: NBC News on 5 July reported several incidents across the country that dampened the celebrations. In the Coney Island neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York, a masked man opened fire at a family barbecue on the night of 4 July, leaving at least eight injured, including four children. According to New York City police, seven of those injured are expected to survive, while a 21-year-old woman continues to be in critical condition after she was shot in the chest. The gunman, who is largely on the run, fled on foot, and authorities were working to identify and arrest him.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What incidents of violence occurred during the US 250th anniversary celebrations? ⌵ During the US 250th anniversary celebrations, multiple shooting incidents were reported in cities like New York, Florida, Indiana, and California, resulting in at least six deaths and numerous injuries. 2 Why did the Fourth of July celebrations experience such violence? ⌵ The violence during the Fourth of July celebrations appeared to stem from targeted attacks rather than random acts, with police indicating that at least some incidents involved premeditated assaults on individuals. 3 How many people were affected by the shooting incidents on July 4th? ⌵ At least six people were reported dead, and scores of others were injured across various cities due to shooting incidents during the Fourth of July celebrations. 4 What specific details are known about the shootings in Pensacola, Florida? ⌵ In Pensacola, Florida, a mass shooting left a 19-year-old dead and six others injured, occurring in a crowded area just after 1 am, with authorities believing it was a targeted incident involving young, unaccompanied individuals. 5 What actions are authorities taking in response to the shooting incidents? ⌵ Authorities across the affected states have launched investigations to identify and apprehend those responsible for the shooting incidents reported during the Fourth of July celebrations.

Florida: In Florida, a 19-year-old girl lost her life while six others were injured after gunfire erupted in downtown Pensacola after 1 am on 5 July. Eric Winstrom, Pensacola's police chief, said at a news conference that the incident appeared targeted and that no one had been taken into custody so far. He added that many young people, including some as young as middle-school age, were out that evening and were unaccompanied. Winstrom said, "The youngest victim in this case was 16. The age range was 16 to 26 of the seven victims — very young, innocent kids out there."

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Indiana: Three separate incidents of shootings were reported from Indiana. The first incident occurred in Fort Wayne after 3 am on 5 July, where one woman was found dead while eight others were treated for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Two incidents were reported from Gary, where a 10-year-old boy was killed in one of those shootings. The first shooting occurred at 12:34 am on 5 July in the 19th Avenue and Hanley Street area, where six injured people took themselves to a hospital.

The second shooting took place minutes later, and police were dispatched to the 200 block of Chase Street after more gunfire erupted. A 10-year-old boy and a 50-year-old man went to the hospital on their own with gunshot wounds. While the boy was later pronounced dead, the 50-year-old continues to be in critical condition.

California: In California's Compton, a man and a woman were killed while three others were left injured at a Fourth of July party at an apartment complex on the 700 block of West Laurel Street around 11:30 pm on 4 July. While the two victims were pronounced dead at the scene, the three injured, including a man, a woman, and a girl, were taken to hospitals. While the woman and the girl were treated for non-life-threatening wounds, the injured man was in critical condition.

Missouri: In St. Louis, a 17-year-old boy was shot dead around 12 am on 4 July on the 2100 block of Linton Avenue, while two other victims, both boys aged 16, were taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds.

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