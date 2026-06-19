US acting spy chief Bill Pulte seeks to fire hundreds of staff, seeks full employee list: Report

Acting U.S. intelligence chief Bill Pulte is reportedly planning significant staff reductions at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), according to a CNN report.

As he prepares to assume oversight of the broader U.S. intelligence community, Pulte is said to be considering the elimination of hundreds of positions.

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Citing sources familiar with the matter, CNN reported that Pulte, currently a federal housing regulator and a close ally of US President Donald Trump, arrived at the agency a day before officially taking charge. He reportedly requested a complete list of employees to evaluate staffing levels and determine which positions could potentially be cut.

According to a report by Reuters, Democrat Jim Himes, ranking member of the House of Representatives' Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, said that if the report was true, it showed why Pulte “should never spend a minute as Director of National Intelligence, a role he is legally not qualified to perform.”

"Mr. Pulte should expect the Intelligence Committee to closely scrutinize any actions he takes in what should be a very short period in this role, to include any personnel decisions or declassifications," Himes added in a statement, as reported by Reuters.

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Pulte as acting director of national intelligence U.S. President Donald Trump appointed Bill Pulte as acting director of national intelligence earlier this month, placing a trusted political ally with no prior national security experience in charge at a time of heightened international conflict and geopolitical uncertainty.

The appointment sparked criticism, prompting Trump to nominate Jay Clayton, the top federal prosecutor in Manhattan, for the position on a permanent basis. However, Trump cast doubt on Clayton’s prospects on Wednesday by unexpectedly delaying his Senate confirmation hearing, reportedly as part of an effort to pressure Congress into approving stricter voter identification legislation.

The ODNI oversees the premier foreign spy service, the Central Intelligence Agency, and the National Security Agency, the massive agency that eavesdrops on foreign communications and helps defend the United States against cyberattacks. Pulte replaces Tulsi Gabbard, who resigned from her job last month.

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Her last day in office is Friday.

CNN reported that Pulte’s visit to the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) on Thursday took many employees by surprise, including Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, who was reportedly given only limited advance notice.

The development comes after Reuters reported earlier this month that staff at the nation’s top intelligence office had been warned by managers to expect substantial workforce reductions in the coming months. The warning followed comments by President Donald Trump indicating that he wanted interim intelligence chief Bill Pulte to significantly shrink the agency.

Gabbard has already cut the agency's workforce by about 40% since taking up the position last year.

(With inputs from agencies)

About the Author Mausam Jha Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both glob...Read More ✕ Mausam Jha Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both global events and their local impact.



Her clear, accessible reporting on political and international issues makes her a trusted source of news and analysis.



For the past three years, Mausam has worked with Mint, covering national politics, IR—including elections—and global affairs.

Before joining her current role, she gained experience working with The Statesman, ANI, and Financial Express, where she honed her skills in political and international news.



She has consistently tracked key electoral battles, including US elections, Japan elections, policy debates, and strategic affairs, explaining how global currents, from great power competition to regional conflicts



Beyond journalism, Mausam has a deep engagement with international relations, diplomacy, war studies, terrorism, political history, and political theory. She is particularly interested in the intersection of statecraft and society on how governance, ideology, and institutions shape lived realities, and how politics shape today's world order.



An avid reader of classical literature and political thought, she constantly explores the connections between historical ideas and contemporary policy challenges.