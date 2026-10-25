US administrations asked Musk to switch Starlink on or off in multiple countries: Report

The administrations of former US President Joe Biden and current President Donald Trump have repeatedly asked Elon Musk's SpaceX to activate or restrict its Starlink satellite internet service in different countries, highlighting Washington's growing reliance on private technology companies to implement foreign policy objectives, according to a Reuters report citing six former senior US officials.

The requests, made before the recent restrictions on Ukraine's military access to SpaceX satellite communications, included disabling Starlink to prevent Iran-backed militias in Yemen and Lebanon from using the service and activating it to provide internet access in Iran and Ukraine, Reuters reported.

During Biden's presidency, US officials sought to restrict the service's availability to certain militant groups while also requesting its activation to support internet access in Iran and military communications in Ukraine, four former officials told Reuters.

The Trump administration similarly asked Musk, SpaceX's chief executive, to

make Starlink available in Iran following US-Israeli strikes in 2025 and 2026. The objective was to strengthen internet connectivity and communications for anti-government protesters, the report said.

Ukraine restrictions raise questions over US-Musk ties The recent restrictions on Ukraine's access to SpaceX satellite services have renewed concerns about the relationship between the US government and Musk, whose company operates satellite communication systems considered important to the US military and its allies.

The earlier requests by both administrations illustrate how Washington has increasingly depended on a private company to support diplomatic, political and military objectives abroad.

The restrictions affecting Ukraine have also caused concern among European officials, some of whom argue that Europe needs to develop independent military satellite communication capabilities.

European governments face a significant challenge because there is currently no readily available alternative that can immediately match SpaceX's capabilities, according to the report.

Zelenskiy says restrictions affected military drones Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said last week that access to Starshield, SpaceX's military-focused satellite communication system, had been deliberately restricted, affecting the performance of Ukrainian military drones.

He also said that Starlink connection speeds had been reduced. Ukraine relies on the service for several military operations, including frontline communications and defence against Russian missile attacks.

Musk said in a social media post earlier this week: “Starshield systems are owned and controlled by the US government. Any limits on speed or usage are decided by the US military and ultimately (by the president of the United States).”

Reuters previously reported that the order to restrict Starshield's operations in Ukraine originated within the White House. The Trump administration has acknowledged the slowdown but has not confirmed whether it issued the order.

The developments have raised questions about the extent to which a private technology provider can influence the communications capabilities of a country engaged in a war.

Starlink remains critical to Ukraine's battlefield operations Starlink has become a vital communication network for Ukrainian forces, connecting military units operating along the frontline. Ukrainian personnel have said there is currently no rival offering comparable capabilities.

The service has helped maintain communications in areas where conventional networks have been damaged or disrupted by fighting.

Starshield receivers, designed for military applications, are also used in Ukrainian drones as guidance systems and to maintain communication links with remote pilots.

These systems support drone operations, including missions deep behind Russian lines within Ukraine. Their resistance to radio-frequency jamming has made them particularly valuable in a battlefield environment where electronic warfare is widespread.

Europe considers alternatives to private satellite networks The latest developments have intensified debate over the strategic risks of relying on privately owned satellite infrastructure for national security and military operations.

For Ukraine, any disruption to satellite connectivity could affect coordination between military units and the operation of drones. For European governments, the episode has underscored the need to strengthen independent defence communications infrastructure.