US advises its citizens to leave Mali ‘immediately’ over fuel blockade by jihadists

The United States Embassy in Mali has urged American citizens to “depart immediately” from the West African nation, warning that a jihadist-imposed fuel blockade against the country’s junta government has made daily life increasingly perilous. In its advisory, the US Embassy has said that the ongoing armed conflict has made the security situation completely unpredictable.

The US Embassy said, “Persistent infrastructure challenges in Mali including continued disruptions of gasoline and diesel supplies, the closure of public institutions such as schools and universities nationwide, and ongoing armed conflict between Malian government and terrorist elements around Bamako increase the unpredictability of Bamako’s security situation.”

All US citizens have been advised to leave the country immediately using commercial aviation.

“The international airport in Bamako remains open and flights are available. US citizens should depart using commercial aviation, as overland routes to neighboring countries may not be safe for travel due to terrorist attacks along national highways,” it said.

For those who chose not to leave Mali, the US Embassy has asked them to “prepare contingency plans for any emergency situations that may arise, including a need to shelter in place for an extended period.”

For thsoe planning travel to Mali, the embassy said they should avoid travel as the embassy itself is unable to provide emergency services or support to US citizens outside the capital.

“American citizens are advised to: Avoid any areas of public demonstrations; Do not attempt to drive through roadblocks; Continue to exercise vigilance while in Mali; Exercise caution if in the vicinity of large gatherings or protests; Review your personal security plans; Keep a low profile; Be aware of your surroundings; Keep some form of communication with you; Keep travel documents up to date and easily accessible; Develop plans to gather supplies for sheltering in a secure place; Review your personal security plans; and prepare a contingency plan for emergency situations.”

Since September, Al-Qaeda-linked fighters have targeted fuel tankers, particularly those coming from Senegal and Ivory Coast, through which the majority of Mali's imported goods transit.

The jihadists from the Group for the Support of Islam and Muslims, known by its Arabic acronym JNIM, have recently appeared to be seeking to isolate the capital Bamako by increasing operations on the surrounding roads.

Mali has faced a deepening security crisis for over a decade, driven by violence from jihadists linked to Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State, along with criminal networks and armed gangs. The situation has been compounded by coups in 2020 and 2021, leaving the country under military rule as the junta continues to struggle against the insurgent groups.