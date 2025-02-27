Flight tracking data has revealed the paths of three US Air Force jets, part of the enigmatic Janet fleet, as they made their way to the highly classified Area 51 in the Nevada desert. These secretive flights departed from Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, according to a report by Daily Mail.

What is Janet Fleet? Janet Fleet is known for transporting contractor employees, Department of Defense staff, and military personnel to secure locations housing classified information.

They operate with an air of secrecy.

Janet, which is said to stand for Joint Air Network for Employee Transportation' or 'Just Another Non-Existent Terminal, or 'Just Another None Existent Terminal,' has a fleet of six Boeing 737 jets.

These aircraft, distinguishable by their white bodies and red cheatlines, are designed to blend in, often mistaken for private jets.

The craft is still used today to monitor Mexican drug cartels and other threats to the US.

Janet Fleet Flights Make ‘Mysterious’ Trip to Area 51 All three Janet aircraft took off from Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas about 18 miles from the secret base, reports Daily Mail.

The first, labeled Janet 33, left the runway at 7:09am ET and landed at 7:24am. The next craft, Janet 32, departed from Las Vegas at 9:38am and touched down at 9:56am. The most recent flight, Janet 46, took off at 2:11pm and landed in the same area 18 minutes later.

The secret Janet fleet started operations in 1972, making their first flight to Area 51 established in 1955. Area 51 has six runways for the Janet planes to land, including a monster 12,000-foot-long strip that is among the longest in the world, reports Daily Mail.

Why did US Air Force Jets Fly to Area 51? The reasons for the flights are unknown, Area 51 is located within the US Air Force's Nevada Test and Training Range (NTTR).

FlightAware, a live flight tracking website, shows all three jets taking a similar path to Area 51, each taking only a few minutes to complete.

However, flight tracker ADS-B Exchange captured at least 18 Janet jets flying from Las Vegas to Area 51 since February 20.

What is Area 51? Area 51, nestled within the Nevada Test and Training Range (NTTR), has long been shrouded in mystery. Established in 1955, it gained notoriety during the Cold War for its role in testing the U-2 spy plane, a crucial asset for intelligence gathering against the Soviet Union.