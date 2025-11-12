US air traffic controllers to get 70% of pay but Sean Duffy warns of more pain amid flight chaos

Secretary of the US Department of Transportation Sean Duffy said on Tuesday that air traffic controllers will receive 70 percent of their pay within 48 hours of the government reopening.

"This is a TOP priority for me so we can get our airspace back to 100 percent," Sean Duffy posted on X.

His statement came amid news of a possible end to the government shutdown.

Moreover, staffing issues worsened over the weekend and the number of air-traffic control centers with staff shortages rose to 81 on Saturday — the peak since the start of the shutdown on October 1 — Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said on Sunday.

According to ABC news, airlines have cancelled more than 7,500 flights since Friday due to weather and air traffic control shortages.

Meanwhile, the Associated Press reported that airlines have cancelled more than 9,000 flights across the US since the Federal Aviation Administration ordered flight cuts last week to ease demand on control towers, which are short-staffed during the federal government shutdown.

How soon could airline operations and schedules return to normal? Although the government appears set to reopen in the coming days, airport disruptions, flight cancellations and economic losses won’t disappear right away.

Experts were quoted by ABC news as saying that once the Department of Transportation lifts its 10 percent flight cut mandate, it will take several days for airlines to recalibrate their networks before things are completely back to normal.

When will controllers get paid? Duffy said controllers will receive 70 percent of their paychecks within 48 hours after the government shutdown ends. The remaining amount will come within a week after the government reopens, ABC news reported.

Sean Duffy warned of more pain if.. Duffy warned that if the House doesn't vote to reopen the government, it could result in "massive disruptions" for air travel as soon as this weekend.

"If the government doesn't open, it is going to radically slow down," Duffy was quoted by ABC news as saying. "So the House has to do its work. And by the way, I am very hopeful. It seems like they're in a good mood to come in and vote to open the government."

Trump offers $10,000 bonus for 'great patriots' Earlier, US President Donald Trump threatened to curtail the pay of any controller who did not return to work during the government shutdown.

Trump said he would award those who have not taken time off during the 41-day shutdown $10,000 bonuses and would welcome the resignations of the rest.

"All Air Traffic Controllers must get back to work, NOW!!! Anyone who doesn’t will be substantially 'docked,'" Trump wrote on social media. “REPORT TO WORK IMMEDIATELY.”

"For those Air Traffic Controllers who were GREAT PATRIOTS, and didn’t take ANY TIME OFF for the “Democrat Shutdown Hoax,” I will be recommending a BONUS of $10,000 per person for distinguished service to our Country," Trump posted on TRUTH social media platform on Tuesday.

Criticising those who took time off amid the US' longest shutdown, Trump said, "For those that did nothing but complain, and took time off, even though everyone knew they would be paid, IN FULL, shortly into the future, I am NOT HAPPY WITH YOU."

Officials told Reuters it was unclear how the White House could deny pay under the controllers' union contract once the government reopens, as Trump threatened, or how the president would pay for the proposed $10,000 bonuses.