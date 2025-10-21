US air traffic controllers turn to Uber and restaurant work as government shutdown enters third week

As the US government shutdown enters its third week, air traffic controllers continue working without pay- often six days a week, totalling up to 60 hours. The US government shutdown, which began on 1 October left them with only a partial payment on 14 October for work performed before the shutdown. They now face a situation where they will not receive any compensation for next two weeks of work.

Nick Daniels, president of the National Air Traffic Controllers Association (NATCA), told Fortune that the lack of compensation has put severe financial strain on workers already burdened by demanding shifts.

“To think that somehow we can live with, ‘You’ll get paid eventually,’ that doesn’t pay the creditors, that doesn’t pay the mortgage, that doesn’t pay gas, that doesn’t pay the food bill,” Daniels said. “No one takes IOUs, and the air traffic controllers are having to feel that pressure as well.”

How are they making ends meet? NATCA, which represents more than 20,000 aviation safety workers, is exploring options for no-interest loans from financial institutions.

The situation is particularly tough for recent FAA Academy graduates relocating cross-country for their new positions without a guaranteed pay. Longtime controllers have reportedly stepped in to provide meals and support for these newcomers, Fortune reported.

Beyond internal support, many controllers have turned to “gig jobs” such as driving for Uber, working for DoorDash, as well as becoming restaurant servers to supplement their lost income. Some now juggle two jobs a day, extending their already long workweeks.

The entire aviation industry is also stepping in to help the controllers. Airline flight crews, including pilots from Alaska Airlines, have delivered free food like pizzas to controllers at San Francisco International Airport.

Canadian and Australian air traffic controllers have also stepped in to provide support, according to Daniels. Some of the larger airports are receiving food for controllers sometimes once or twice a day.

Impact of the shutdown on air travel During the 2019 government shutdown, air traffic controllers organized “sick outs,” refusing to work without pay. Further staffing issues would not compromise the safety of flying, but increased stress could lead more controllers to miss shifts, thus causing more flight cancellations.

This has already been observed as FlightAware reported more than 7,850 delays in US airports on Sunday, as well as 117 cancellations. Duffy said 53% of the 23,000 flight delays over the week earlier this month were caused by staffing issues.

Airports, including New York’s John F Kennedy International Airport and Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey, have urged passengers to remain patient and refused to play messages by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem blaming the shutdown on Democrats, citing airport policies prohibiting partisan content, Fortune reported.