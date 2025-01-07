US Allows More Humanitarian Aid to Syria After Assad’s Downfall

The Biden administration is offering limited sanctions relief to Syria to boost the flow of humanitarian aid after the downfall of President Bashar al-Assad.

(Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is offering limited sanctions relief to Syria to boost the flow of humanitarian aid after the downfall of President Bashar al-Assad. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Treasury Department said in a statement Monday that it’s authorizing such transactions for six months. The permissions, known as general licenses, allow for limited commercial activity such as grain shipments, energy and electricity sales. Importing Syrian oil or petroleum products into the US is still prohibited.

The punishing sanctions layered on Syria for many years aren’t being removed. But Treasury is making it clear that charity groups and other governments will have more space to interact with Syria’s new government when it comes to meeting the basic needs of the country’s people. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The end of Bashar al-Assad’s brutal and repressive rule, backed by Russia and Iran, provides a unique opportunity for Syria and its people to rebuild," Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said in a statement. “During this period of transition, Treasury will continue to support humanitarian assistance and responsible governance in Syria."

The US has grappled with how to respond to the situation in Syria after the ouster of Assad by rebels led by Ahmed Al-Sharaa, now the de facto leader of the country. The administration is trying to adapt to the changed political situation while proceeding warily with the group, known as HTS.

HTS, previously known as Al-Nusra Front, has been designated a terrorist organization by the US since 2014, meaning it faces crippling sanctions of its own. No private investments will be authorized under the expanded general licenses as the White House seeks more assurances from HTS about how it will govern Syria, according to a person familiar with the matter who was granted anonymity to discuss sensitive internal deliberations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The US lifted a $10 million bounty on Al-Sharaa after he met with an American delegation in Damascus in December.

The new license doesn’t remove any sanctions or unblock any property or interests held by sanctioned individuals, including Assad and his associates, the Central Bank of Syria or HTS, the Treasury Department said in a statement.

Other countries have moved quickly to deepen economic ties with Syria in the weeks since Assad fled to Moscow. Late last month, Turkey said it wants to help increase oil and natural gas production in Syria. Turkish authorities are also working on ways to meet Syria’s electricity needs after more than a decade of conflict damaged the country’s infrastructure, according to the Turkish energy minister. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

--With assistance from Courtney McBride.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com