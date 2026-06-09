US Apache helicopter pilots who went down in the Strait of Hormuz are fine, says Trump; Iran yet to claim responsibility

Hours after a US military helicopter went down near the Strait of Hormuz, President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) said the two pilots on board were “fine” following the incident.

Trump made these remarks before boarding Air Force One. Speaking to reporters, he said, "The pilots are fine," and that no one was injured in the incident, NBC News reported. He added, “We are going to issue a report tomorrow.”

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The US President's remarks came hours after Iran and Israel exchanged missiles despite the April ceasefire, raising concerns about a return to all-out war in the Middle East.

Reason for helicopter crash remains unknown

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What caused the US Apache helicopter to go down in the Strait of Hormuz? ⌵ The exact cause of the Apache helicopter crash remains unclear, with possibilities including Iranian fire, mechanical failure, or other unknown issues. 2 What was President Trump's response to the helicopter incident? ⌵ President Trump stated that the two pilots onboard the Apache helicopter were 'fine' and mentioned a report would be issued the following day. 3 Why is the Strait of Hormuz significant in the context of the US-Iran conflict? ⌵ The Strait of Hormuz is a crucial waterway for global oil supply, through which a fifth of the world's oil passed before the conflict escalated. 4 How has the US attempted to restore traffic through the Strait of Hormuz? ⌵ Trump vowed to restore traffic through the Strait of Hormuz as part of a deal to end the war, indicating that it would open immediately upon signing the agreement. 5 What has been the impact of the US-Iran conflict on global energy prices? ⌵ The conflict has disrupted energy markets and contributed to rising fuel prices globally, largely due to Iran's control over the Strait of Hormuz.

According to The New York Times, it was not immediately clear whether the Apache was shot down by Iranian fire, suffered a mechanical failure, or encountered some other problem.

Iran's semi-official Mehr News Agency on Tuesday acknowledged the incident but added that Tehran has not claimed responsibility and that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has yet to issue a statement.

Also Read | Trump has predicted an Iran deal 37 times, it has not happened once

Trump vows to restore traffic through Hormuz Speaking to reporters, Trump vowed to restore traffic through the Strait of Hormuz as part of a deal to end the war. Hormuz is a key waterway through which a fifth of the world's oil supply passed in pre-war times.

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Commenting on a potential deal with Iran, he said, "We’re in the final throes of what will be a very, very good deal that will not allow in any way, shape or form nuclear weapons."

He added, "The strait will open up right away. It’ll open up immediately upon signing, which could be in two or three days." He also said that the deal could be done "in one hour, if you want to know the truth."

No sticking points in US-Iran deal: Trump When asked what the biggest sticking point in the negotiations was, the US President said he didn't "think there are any sticking points." He added, "I think we’re very close to having a very, very good, strong, powerful deal."

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Trump has repeatedly stated that the two sides are close to a final deal since he first announced the ceasefire in April; however, no agreement has been reached so far.

Trump asks Netanyahu to be careful Reuters reported that US and Israeli officials said Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke on Monday.

In an interview with Axios, Trump said he had warned the Israeli leader not to return to war with Iran: "I said, 'Bibi, you better be careful, or you will be on your own very soon'."

Tehran has long said that any peace deal with Washington depends, in part, on an end to the fighting in Lebanon, which Israel invaded in March in pursuit of Hezbollah fighters who had fired across the border.

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Iran and Israel exchange missiles The incident occurred after days of escalating and then subsiding hostilities in the region, as Israel and Iran exchanged military strikes before halting them, highlighting the fragile nature of the ceasefire.

On 7 June, the Islamic Republic launched strikes targeting Israel, citing attacks on Lebanon as the primary reason. On Monday, Tel Aviv retaliated by launching missiles, prompting the US president to ask both sides to stop "shooting" immediately.

Also Read | Iran and Israel pause strikes after fresh exchange of fire

Despite Tehran and Tel Aviv agreeing to a "ceasefire," according to Trump's Truth Social post, Israel on Tuesday continued its military operations in Lebanon and issued evacuation orders for the southern city of Tyre.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said the evacuation orders would include the city’s Christian Quarter, which had previously been excluded, citing what it described as the presence of Iran-backed Hezbollah militants in the area.

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About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.