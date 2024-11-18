US approves 64,716 additional H-2B temporary foreign worker visas for 2025

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS), in consultation with the Department of Labor (DOL), announced on November 15 plans to issue 64,716 supplemental H-2B temporary nonagricultural worker visas for Fiscal Year (FY) 2025. This allocation is in addition to the congressionally mandated 66,000 H-2B visas available annually, matching the supplemental total issued in FY 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Supplemental H-2B visas to support US industries The H-2B program is crucial for industries such as hospitality, landscaping, and seafood processing, which rely on seasonal workers to meet labor demands. The supplemental visa allocation aims to address shortages of US workers while ensuring businesses can plan ahead for workforce needs.

Worker protections and recruitment requirements DHS and DOL emphasized safeguards to protect both American and foreign workers. Employers are required to recruit US workers first and ensure fair wages and conditions. The program mandates that foreign workers are not exploited by employers, and labor market testing ensures that hiring H-2B workers does not negatively impact US workers.

Visa Allocations for FY 2025 The supplemental visas include: 20,000 visas for nationals from Central America, Haiti, Colombia, Ecuador, and Costa Rica to deter irregular migration.

44,716 visas for returning workers who held H-2B status in the last three fiscal years. These visas will be distributed across the fiscal year, with a portion reserved for peak summer demand.

Ensuring temporary and seasonal employment The H-2B program allows employers to hire noncitizens for temporary nonagricultural work, such as seasonal or peakload needs. Employers must obtain DOL certification confirming a shortage of US workers and ensure the employment does not adversely affect local wages and conditions. Workers may remain in H-2B status for up to three years, after which they must leave the US for at least three months before reapplying.