US Army faces leadership vacuum as Hegseth firings leave top ranks depleted: Report

The US Army is facing an unusual leadership vacuum at a time when it is under pressure from increasingly sophisticated drones and missiles in the Middle East and amid supporting Ukraine's war effort against Russia.

A series of dismissals and internal disputes under Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has left several senior Army positions vacant or in temporary hands, according to The New York Times, which cited current and former officials familiar with the situation.

Why is the Army without a permanent chief? Hegseth removed Gen. Randy George, the Army's chief of staff, in April without publicly providing an explanation. George had been expected to serve until fall 2027, according to the NYT.

The Army has not yet appointed a permanent replacement. Hegseth has also forced out at least three senior officers who had been viewed as possible successors to George.

Gen. Christopher LaNeve, Hegseth's preferred candidate, is currently serving as acting Army chief. However, his nomination has run into opposition in the Senate, leaving the Army without a confirmed permanent

Army's top leadership ranks thinned Hegseth has fired or forced out at least half a dozen senior Army officers, including several who had been considered potential successors to George, the NYT reported.

The service has also seen a sharp decline in the number of four-star generals. While the Army had 10 active-duty four-star generals when Hegseth took office in January 2025, that number has fallen to five — the fewest in decades, according to the report.

Several senior commands have also remained vacant or have been filled by officers from other military services.

Gen. James Mingus, the Army's vice chief of staff, was also pushed out by Hegseth last October, about a year before he was expected to leave the position.

LaNeve faces Senate hurdle Gen. Christopher LaNeve, whom Hegseth selected for the Army's No. 2 position and has backed to lead the service, has faced resistance in the Senate.

Several lawmakers placed a hold on LaNeve's nomination amid concerns over Hegseth's lack of transparency regarding personnel decisions and military weapons stockpiles, according to the NYT.

LaNeve currently serves as both the acting Army chief of staff and vice chief of staff, leaving him with responsibility for two demanding four-star positions.

Generals nominated to lead the military services typically receive broad bipartisan support in the Senate, the report noted.

Army faces growing missile and drone threats The leadership turmoil comes as the Army is playing a major role in responding to the war with Iran.

Army air-defense units are helping protect US forces in the Middle East from increasingly sophisticated Iranian missile attacks. The Army has also been using Patriot interceptor missiles, which defense officials told the NYT are in increasingly scarce supply.

An Iranian missile struck housing units at a US base in Jordan on July 17, killing three American soldiers and injuring more than 100.

Iran has also used Shahed-type drones, similar to those deployed by Russia in Ukraine. One attack on a US Army base in Kuwait on the opening day of the war killed six soldiers.

Army secretary may also leave Army Secretary Daniel P. Driscoll is also expected to leave the administration within the next few months, officials told the NYT.

Driscoll and George had previously worked together on Army modernization and drone warfare. Driscoll had also been viewed as a potential candidate to replace Hegseth if the defense secretary left the administration or lost President Donald Trump's support.

Relations between Driscoll and Hegseth have since deteriorated, with officials telling the NYT that the two are barely speaking.

Why is LaNeve's nomination important? LaNeve is currently performing the duties of both vice chief of staff and acting chief of staff.

But he does not have enough Republican support in the Senate to secure confirmation.

Lawmakers have expressed frustration over Hegseth's handling of senior personnel changes and the lack of transparency surrounding military weapons stocks.

What does the Army say? The Army has rejected suggestions that the leadership changes have impaired its operations.

Army spokeswoman Cynthia O. Smith according to the NYT said the service's leaders remain focused on its missions, modernization and global readiness.

Also Read | Iran will be able to shrug off America’s financial threats