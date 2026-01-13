US Army opens new cell at Qatar base amid soaring tensions with Iran, as unrest grips Khamenei-led nation

Amid soaring tensions with Iran, the US Army and its regional partners have opened a new coordination cell at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar to ‘enhance integrated air and missile defense.’

The US Central Command said the Middle Eastern Air Defense – Combined Defense Operations Cell (MEAD-CDOC) is located in the Combined Air Operations Center (CAOC) and comprised of personnel from the United States and regional partners.

Opening of the new defense cell comes at a time when the Donald Trump-led administration has warned of 'US military action' if force is used on protesters in Iran – where the anti-government demonstrations have entered the third week.

What did Trump say? Trump has, of late, threatened to attack Iran several times, warning of intervention to stop the Ayatollah Ali Khamenei-led government's bloody crackdown on protesters.

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, Trump administration officials have discussed some options for a potential strike on Iran. One official, also told the outlet that large-scale airstrikes across Iran targeting multiple military targets are being discussed.

On Sunday, 11 January, Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One that the leaders of Iran had called up and that they “want to negotiate”. He, however, added that "we (US) may have to act before a meeting".

Karoline Leavitt, White House press secretary, on Monday, reiterated Trump's stance – claiming that the POTUS is “unafraid of using military actions against Iran.”

What is happening in Iran? Iran has been roiled by protests since 28 December after the Iranian rial collapsed and prices surged, significantly impacting living costs.

The unrest comes amid rising international pressure on Tehran following Israeli and US strikes last year, adding to the Khamenei regime’s vulnerability.

The demonstrations– triggered by dire economic conditions – quickly spread across the country and turned into a call for the ouster of the Ayatollah Khamenei-led government in the Islamic Republic.

Crowds set fire to the streets and chanted “Death to Khamenei”, directly challenging the supreme leader, who holds ultimate authority over the nation’s religious and state affairs.

Death toll around 2000 About 2,000 people, including security personnel, have been killed in the nationwide protests over the past two weeks, an Iranian official said on Tuesday (January 13), Reuters reported. This is the first time authorities have acknowledged such a high death toll from the crackdown.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, the official told Reuters that what he described as “terrorists” were responsible for the deaths of both protesters and members of the security forces.

No breakdown of civilian and security casualties was provided.